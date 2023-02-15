Mass. woman arrested after driving wrong way on I-93 in N.H.

At 2:45 a.m., Massachusetts State Police alerted their New Hampshire counterparts of reports that a car was heading north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Methuen, officials said. The Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed into New Hampshire shortly after, officials said.

A Massachusetts woman was arrested Wednesday morning in Salem, N.H., after she was tracked across state lines while driving the wrong way on Interstate 93, New Hampshire State Police said.

Michelle Valdez, 31, of Andover was arrested and charged in Salem, N.H., after she drove her vehicle the wrong way on Interstate 93.

“The vehicle continued north to the area of Exit 2 in Salem, where it stopped in the left breakdown lane, still facing north,” police said.

Michelle Valdez, 31, of Andover, was arrested and is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving while impaired or intoxicated, and reckless operation, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Valdez will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court, police said.

