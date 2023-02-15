Buffalo gunman sentenced to life in emotional and dramatic hearing

The sentence reflected the outcome of a guilty plea to 10 counts of first-degree murder and a single count of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, which carries a penalty of life imprisonment without parole. He was the first person in New York convicted of that domestic terrorism charge.

“You will never see the light of day as a free man again,” the judge, Susan Eagan, said after reading a statement about the harmful effects of institutional racism and white supremacy, calling it an “insidious cancer on our society and nation.”

BUFFALO — The gunman in a racist massacre at a supermarket in Buffalo last year was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole on Wednesday after apologizing for his attack amid a torrent of raw emotions from the victims’ families, including one man who lunged at him in court.

Eagan’s sentence came after a brief apology by the gunman, Payton Gendron, 19, who said he was “very sorry” for the attack and blamed online content for the shooting rampage on May 14, in which 10 people were killed, all of them Black, and three people injured. He said he didn’t want to inspire other racist killings.

“I shot and killed people because they were Black,” he said. “Looking back now, I can’t believe I actually did.”

As Gendron spoke, a member of the audience began screaming and cursing at him, the second such interruption in an emotionally raw hearing.

Earlier, the sentencing was dramatically interrupted and the courtroom cleared after a man lunged at the defendant.

Eagan emptied the courtroom and reconvened the hearing a short time later, pleading for decorum while saying she understood the anger toward the gunman. “We are all better than that,” she said.

Before Gendron heard his sentence, families of the victims testified as to the insurmountable damage done by the attack.

“You are a cowardly racist,” said Simone Crawley, whose grandmother Ruth Whitfield, 86, was killed in the shooting. She asked for accountability for others who aided or turned a blind eye to Gendron’s growing radicalization.

“You recorded the last moments of our loved ones’ lives to garner support for your hateful cause, but you immortalized them instead,” Crawley continued. “We are extremely aware that you are not a lone wolf, but a part of a larger organized network of domestic terrorists. And to that network, we say we, as a people, are unbreakable.”

Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was injured, but survived, said: “The world says you have to forgive in order to move on. But I stand before you today to say that will never happen.”

Intense feelings were palpable throughout the hearing, as a somber mood occasionally flared to anger and rage as speakers turned their attention to Gendron. He watched the speakers impassively and sometimes held eye contact with them when he was addressed directly. At one point, he could be seen crying.

But such displays, and apologies, seemed shallow to some of the victims’ families.

“How can you possibly stand up here and say you are sorry?” said Brian Talley, whose sister, Geraldine Talley, was killed. “I watched my sister get shot by you. You treated it like a video game.”

Mayor Byron Brown, who is Black, echoed that sentiment after the sentence was announced, saying Gendron’s contrition was “much too little, much too late.”

Like many elected officials, Brown said that the massacre had cast a new spotlight on two worrying trends in American life — racism and gun violence — that he said he hoped would be addressed “not just in this community but all across America.”

Gendron pleaded guilty in November to the state charges, which included gun and attempted murder charges. He is also charged with federal hate crimes and weapons violations, some of which could carry the death penalty if the Justice Department decided to seek it. Those charges are still pending.

Gendron, an avowed white supremacist, live-streamed the attack and specifically chose the Tops market in east Buffalo — some 200 miles from his home in Conklin, N.Y. — because it had a large Black clientele. He wore body armor and camouflage during his shooting spree.

In the days and months before his massacre, the gunman had written in exhaustive and hate-filled detail about his plans, including a lengthy screed riddled with racist writings. He also expressed admiration for a white supremacist ideology known as replacement theory, which posits the false idea that white people, who make up a majority of America’s population, are being purposefully supplanted by minorities.

The mass shooting was a stark reminder of the rise of white supremacy in America as well as of the limitations of state gun laws in an age when the Supreme Court has allowed broad protections for gun owners, including striking down a New York law in June that placed strict limits on carrying guns.