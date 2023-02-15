Gaetz investigation ends without charges

In September, The Washington Post reported that career prosecutors had recommended against charging Gaetz, telling Justice Department superiors that a conviction was unlikely in part because of credibility questions with the two central witnesses, according to people familiar with the matter. CNN first reported that Wednesday that the Justice Department decided to close the investigation.

“We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him,” Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors have closed a long-running sex-trafficking investigation into Representative Matt Gaetz and have decided not to press charges against the Florida Republican, attorneys for the congressman said.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation into Gaetz began in late 2020 and focused on his alleged involvement several years earlier with a girl who at that time was 17. Investigators examined his dealings with the alleged victim and set out to determine if Gaetz paid for sex in violation of federal sex-trafficking laws, people familiar with the matter have said. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury in Orlando heard testimony from associates of Gaetz, including an ex-girlfriend.

Gaetz, 40, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, saying he has never paid for sex. He has also said the only time he had sex with a 17-year-old was when he was also 17.

The ex-girlfriend who testified to the grand jury was among several women on a trip Gaetz allegedly took to the Bahamas in 2018 that has been of particular interest to investigators. The 17-year-old at issue in the investigation was also on that trip, though by that time she was already 18 or older, people familiar with the matter have said. She was a central witness in the investigation. People familiar with the case said she is one of two people whose testimony had issues that veteran prosecutors felt would not pass muster with a jury.

The other is a former friend of Gaetz, Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, Fla. Greenberg pleaded guilty in 2021 to sex trafficking of a minor and a host of other crimes as part of a cooperation deal with authorities.

Greenberg was first charged in 2020 with fabricating allegations and evidence to smear a political opponent, but prosecutors continued to investigate and added charges to his case. He ultimately agreed to plead guilty to six criminal charges, including sex trafficking of a child, aggravated identity theft, and wire fraud.

Pa. senator has cancer surgery

Senator Bob Casey, Democrat of Pennsylvania, underwent surgery for prostate cancer Tuesday afternoon and “should not require further treatment,” his office said in a statement.

Casey, 62, who is in his third term, said in early January that he had prostate cancer but expected to make a full recovery. On Tuesday, Casey’s office said that he looked forward “to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery.” His office did not say when he expected to return to work.

The diagnosis of the cancer in December “came as a shock,” Casey said last month. But he emphasized at the time that the prognosis was promising and that he was confident that his treatment would allow him to work with “minimal disruption.”

The surgery came a week after Senator John Fetterman, the US Senate’s other Democrat from Pennsylvania, faced his own health challenges. Fetterman, who had a near-fatal stroke in May while he was campaigning for the Senate seat, was hospitalized last Wednesday after feeling lightheaded while attending a daylong Senate Democratic retreat in Washington. Initial tests showed no sign of another stroke, but he spent two days in the hospital while doctors ran additional tests and monitored him for seizures, according to a spokesperson.

Fetterman was released Friday afternoon.

The Pennsylvania senators are key votes in the Democrats’ razor-thin edge in the chamber, and they represent a swing state that has played an outsize role in the past two presidential elections.

The Senate had been split in the previous session of Congress, with Democrats needing to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the tiebreaking vote.

Fetterman’s victory last fall highlighted a banner year for Democrats in the midterms, when they defied forecasts of a Republican wave of victories in elections across the country. But his health was intensely scrutinized in his race.

Democrats will defend 20 seats in the Senate in 2024, including Casey’s. Three independents who caucus with Democrats are also up for reelection next year. Republicans will have 10 seats to defend.

Judge rejects Trump’s DNA offer

Donald Trump’s offer to provide a DNA sample to a New York author who claims he raped her in the 1990s was rejected by a judge.

After balking at the request for years, Trump last week offered the DNA sample to his accuser, E. Jean Carroll, if she agreed to turn over pages that the former president says are missing from a forensic report. On Wednesday the judge overseeing the case said the offer comes too late.

Trump “has failed to demonstrate good cause to reopen discovery for the purpose of obtaining these pages of the DNA report,” US District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in his ruling. “Nor is there any legitimate basis for this court to accept Mr. Trump’s offer to provide his DNA sample made contingent on the court granting his application, which it does not.”

Trump denies the rape accusation.

Actions expand against election deniers

When the new Arizona attorney general took office last month, she repurposed a unit once exclusively devoted to rooting out election fraud to focus on voting rights and ballot access.

In North Carolina on Tuesday, the State Board of Elections began proceedings that could end with the removal of a county election officer who had refused to certify the 2022 results even as he acknowledged the lack of evidence of irregularities.

And later this week, a group of secretaries of state will showcase a “Democracy Playbook” that includes stronger protections for election workers and penalties for those who spread misinformation.

These actions and others reflect a growing effort among state election officials, lawmakers, and private-sector advocates to push back against the wave of misinformation and mistrust of elections that sprang from former president Donald Trump’s false claim that his 2020 defeat was rigged.

Since that vote more than two years ago, election administrators have regularly found themselves fending off false accusations, baseless lawsuits, and violent threats. They have fielded demands that go beyond their official powers — to stop using electronic voting equipment, to hand-count all ballots, to end mail voting, or to refuse to certify results. Hundreds have resigned or retired as a result of the pressure and abuse, with some states, including Colorado, reporting that a majority of their county election clerks have turned over since 2018.

Election administrators and their advocates say they are motivated to take action because election denialism does not appear to be going away, even as the evidence has grown — in public polling as well as in the midterm election results — that most Americans have grown tired of it.

Many of those pushing for change are Democrats emboldened by their victories against Republican election deniers in last year’s elections — yet still concerned that false fraud claims continue to dominate within GOP ranks. The unofficial start of the 2024 campaign adds to their urgency, with only a limited window to make changes before the next election cycle begins in earnest.

