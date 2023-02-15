fb-pixel Skip to main content

Justice Department is said to decline to bring charges against Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking inquiry

By Glenn Thrush New York Times,Updated February 15, 2023, 24 minutes ago
US Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida.Drew Angerer/Getty

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has decided not to bring charges against Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after a lengthy sex-trafficking investigation, three people with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

In 2021, federal prosecutors began examining whether Gaetz, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, broke federal sex-trafficking laws, focusing on his relationships with women recruited online for sex, and whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment. The department’s decision was earlier reported by CNN.

A lawyer for Gaetz, Marc Mukasey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gaetz has maintained he did nothing wrong.

“I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward,” Gaetz told The New York Times in 2021. He said he had not had a sexual relationship with a minor and called other accusations of wrongdoing “unequivocally false.”

Scrutiny of Gaetz grew out of an investigation into a close ally of his, Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Seminole County, Florida, who was convicted of sex trafficking in December and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

