Justice Department is said to decline to bring charges against Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking inquiry

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has decided not to bring charges against Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after a lengthy sex-trafficking investigation, three people with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

In 2021, federal prosecutors began examining whether Gaetz, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, broke federal sex-trafficking laws, focusing on his relationships with women recruited online for sex, and whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment. The department’s decision was earlier reported by CNN.