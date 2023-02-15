Man rushes at Buffalo gunman during emotional sentencing, prompting officers to intervene

While Barbara Massey Mapps excoriated him for killing her 72-year-old sister, Katherine Massey, a man in the audience rushed at Gendron.

Peyton Gendron was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with pain and rage caused by his racist attack.

Anger briefly turned physical during the sentencing of the white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in May 2022.

As Mapps shouted and pointed at Gendron, a person in the audience took a few steps toward him before getting held back by officers who intervened.

Advertisement

“You don’t know what we’re going through,” a man shouted as he was led away by court officers. The man was quickly restrained; prosecutors later said he wouldn’t be charged. Three officers quickly brought Gendron out of the courtroom.

For several minutes thereafter, family members hugged and calmed each other.

Judge Susan Eagan then ordered Gendron back in and let the proceeding resume after admonishing everyone to “conduct ourselves appropriately.”

The proceeding then resumed with more emotional outpouring from people who lost loved ones or were themselves wounded in the attack.