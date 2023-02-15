In clashes over new housing, can we turn down volume on foes’ voices?

Andrew Brinker’s article “Housing at South Shore Plaza a tough sell” (Page A1, Feb. 8) did a good job of conveying a recurring tension between the need for housing in Massachusetts and the opposition that often follows wherever it is proposed.

My issue is with how the opposition is framed. The article states that “Braintree residents” do not see the proposal of a mixed-used development on a portion of the South Shore Plaza’s parking lots as a positive and that “residents” expressed concerns about crime and other issues.

Which residents? Opponents of housing are often labeled this way but rarely is this accompanied by survey data or a clear indication that this is a representative voice of a community’s residents rather than self-selected outliers. People who attend neighborhood meetings, zoning hearings, and similar public forums do not necessarily represent the broader community.