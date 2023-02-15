Earthquakes bring death. And also life.

The appalling images out of Turkey and Syria, which were struck last week by one of the largest earthquakes in recent decades, are bewildering and horrific. “It was a terror unlike any that I can describe,” said Syrian journalist Mohamad Kazmooz, whose family was asleep in their Idlib apartment when the violent cataclysm began. At this writing, the confirmed death toll from the quake has passed 36,000, and the scenes of devastation and grief are gruesome.

Such unspeakable loss and cruelty always raise excruciating questions: Why is the world so full of suffering? Why must bad things happen to innocent people? Philosophers have grappled with such conundrums for millennia. But it should go without saying that our first reaction to the despair and destruction should be to help, not philosophize.

Aid and volunteers began pouring into Turkey within hours of the quake. Humanitarian, medical, and rescue teams headed to the disaster zone from numerous countries, including the United States, Italy, France, Israel, Germany, Greece, and India. Celebrities and business leaders, from the Turkish-born CEO of Chobani yogurt to the Prince of Wales, have stepped forward to offer support, encouragement, and help. As they do after every calamity, highly rated charitable organizations swung into action, supplying food, medicine, shelter, and other emergency services to the many thousands of victims whose lives have been upended. Turkish citizens living abroad have launched fund-raising campaigns for the benefit of recovery efforts. The Boston University Turkish Student Association began a GoFundMe appeal to raise money for the Bridge to Türkiye Fund, an all-volunteer Turkish-American charity.

A man stood on top of the rubble of his house, which was destroyed during an earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey. Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

There are numerous ways to help. Please give generously.

To those they affect, earthquakes are harrowing and tragic. Yet, unfathomable as it may seem, they are also essential to human existence. For without plate tectonics — the movement and collision of the immense subterranean slabs of the earth’s crust, which trigger earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanoes as they shift and slide — our planet likely would not be habitable.

William J. Broad, a science journalist at The New York Times, explained the paradox in a 2005 article headlined “Deadly and Yet Necessary, Quakes Renew the Planet.” Written in the aftermath of the terrible Indian Ocean tsunami of December 2004, Broad noted that while seismic upheavals can cause staggering loss of life, it is simultaneously true that “the global process behind great earthquakes is quite advantageous for life on earth — especially human life.” That process, geologists and geochemists have discovered, “builds mountains, enriches soils, regulates the planet’s temperature, concentrates gold and other rare metals, and maintains the sea’s chemical balance.”

Without earthquakes and volcanoes, Duke University geochemist William Schlesinger told the Times, essential carbon dioxide would dissipate and “the planet would turn into a frozen ball.”

In his superb 2003 bestseller, “Krakatoa” — a chronicle of one of the mightiest volcanic explosions in history — Simon Winchester made a similar point. To the victims of an annihilating eruption or a shattering earthquake, such cataclysms “must seem a most monstrous injustice.” Yet out of that injustice emerge life-giving benefits:

“ ‘The water, carbon dioxide, carbon, and sulfur that are so central to the making and maintenance of organic life are all being constantly recycled by the world’s volcanoes ... [They bring] from the secret storehouses of the inner earth the elements that allow the outer earth, the biosphere and the lithosphere, to be so vibrantly alive.’ Simon Winchester, “Krakatoa”

Without this ceaseless agitation within the earth’s crust, humans and other land creatures would have died off long ago. Instead, our planet’s land masses are rich cradles of biodiversity, capable of supporting 8 billion human lives and a numberless array of other living beings. That is no comfort to those now homeless and traumatized in Turkey and Syria, who are in desperate need of our compassion and assistance. Yet for anyone made despondent by the outwardly cruel indifference of the natural world, it may offer some solace to know that these terrifying natural disasters are not pointless after all. Apocalyptic and lethal as they are in the short run, the effects that flow from them sustain life on earth, planting the seeds of hope amid the awful scenes of hopelessness.

Jeff Jacoby can be reached at jeff.jacoby@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeff_jacoby.