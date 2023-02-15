One day a year to talk to pupils about diversity? That’s a failure.

I was pleased to learn about the project of two University of Massachusetts Lowell professors to introduce East and Southeast Asian folktales to Lowell schoolteachers (“Two educators hope to enrich diverse classrooms,” Metro, Feb. 11) but disheartened to read that “most teachers wait until the school’s designated [multicultural] day” to talk about diversity in their classroom.

According to Massachusetts Department of Education data for 2022-23, Asian youth account for 26.7 percent of the Lowell Public Schools population, while 39.6 percent of students are Hispanic, 7.6 percent African American, 4.1 percent multiracial, and 0.1 percent Native American. In a district where more than 78 percent of students are nonwhite, how could it remain standard practice for teachers to reach for so-called diverse literature on one designated day of the school year and not every day?