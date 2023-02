Re “Does finding the edge on a roll of tape drive you crazy?” (Innovation Economy, Business, Feb. 9): I have a solution to the problem. Plus, it costs no more than the price of a loaf of bread.

Almost everyone is familiar with those colorful plastic clips or tabs that secure your bread packages in the grocery store. Simply adhere one clip (about halfway) to the sticky side at your tape edge. Voilà! You can now easily unroll your tape for the next project.