Against all odds, Old Rochester boys’ vault ahead of the field in 4x400-meter relay to capture MIAA Division 4 indoor track title; North Reading girls’ reign

After all, Old Rochester was the seventh-ranked entry in the 4x400, and wasn’t even seeded in the top heat. One of their top runners in the event, Theo Cecil, suffered a lower-leg injury two weeks earlier, and was unavailable. Their runners for the relay’s second and third legs, Phillip LeGassick and John Bowman, had each run the 400-meter distance once before competitively, leaving coach Bill Tilden to cobble together a makeshift relay squad two days before the meet.

Only four points separated the six leading teams headed into the 4x400-meter relay, the last of 13 events at Wednesday’s Division 4 state track and field championships at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center. But even amid the cluster of teams near the top of the leaderboard, the Bulldogs’ had virtually no reason to believe they could make up substantial ground in the final event.

With only one event remaining and their team tied for fourth place, the Old Rochester boys’ runners had even counted themselves out.

It resulted in a stunning performance that shocked the runners as the Bulldogs won in 3 minutes 34.88 seconds to shatter their previous personal-best by 10 seconds. Old Rochester, as a result, captured the Division 4 boys’ title with 43 points, edging out runner-up Newburyport (39 points).

“I look over to Sam [Balsis, who ran the relay’s first leg], and I’m like ‘We might do well to place top five here,’” LeGassick said. “And Sam was like, ‘Hold on, if we get first, we have a chance to win the whole thing.’ And I was like ‘Yeah, okay,’ but I kind of doubted it.

“Honestly, you couldn’t have even written it happening like this.”

Tilden watched from the stands, hoping perhaps his fill-in squad would perform above expectations and earn the team a second-place finish at the meet.

“Just to be in that mix, I go ‘I think we got a chance for second.’ And man, those guys just stepped up and ran a phenomenal race,” Tilden said, laughing.

The Bulldogs only placed in five events, but also earned top times in the 1-mile behind star senior Murray Copps (4:34.50) and the 4x800 relay (8:18.43). Because of their thrilling finish and parody across the board, it was just enough to secure a wild title.

Pembroke’s Sarah Clafin (center) edges out Tewksbury’s Jayani Santos (left) to win girls' 55-meter dash. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The girls’ contest was a top-to-bottom domination from North Reading, who won their first state title since 2019 with 69 points. Whitinsville Christian was second with 55 points.

Although the Hornets only earned two first-place finishes, they placed in 11 of the meets’ 13 events.

Madison Vant led the way for North Reading with a second-place finish in long jump (17 feet, 7½ inches), fifth in the shot put (32 feet, 7 inches), and sixth in the 55-meter hurdles (9.02). Both the long jump and hurdle scores were personal bests for Vant.

“Versatility is the key to success for our team,” said North Reading coach Sotirios Pintzopoulos. “We have kids that aren’t just sprinters, or aren’t just throwers, and they all love it. Our coaches specialize, but our kids are very versatile.”

Middleboro's Isabel Wheeler soared in the long jump to take first place with a leap of 18 feet, 2 inches. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Though his team finished in ninth place (20 points), Bishop Stang senior Jacob Cookinham demolished his own meet record in the shot put, which he’d previously set last year at 62 feet, 8¾ inches.

This time, his winning throw of 67 feet, ½-inch, was four inches off his personal best.

“I’m looking to leave a legacy for future shot-putters,” Cookinham said. “I want everyone to know that shot put isn’t tucked in the corner, it’s a main event . . . It means a lot to leave a legacy for everyone to try and break my record. That’s what records are meant for.”

MIAA Division 4 Championship

BOYS

55m — 1. Andrew Gleason, Pembroke, 0:06.5; 2. Alex Arbogast, Tewksbury, 0:06.54; 3. Aditya Kaki, Grafton, 0:06.59.

55m hurdles — 1. Ean Hynes, Newburyport, 0:07.73; 2. Joseph Cook, Southeastern, 0:07.92; 3. Charles Montross, Middleborough, 0:07.96.

300m — 1. Nathan Miller, North Reading, 0:35.63; 2. Michael Long, Ashland, 0:35.73; 3. Alex Arbogast, Tewksbury, 0:36.39.

600m — 1. Carter Rauch, Bedford, 1:25.23; 2. Colby Rochford, Gloucester, 1:25.34; 3. Braeden Roche, Pentucket, 1:26.84.

1000m — 1. Ethan Downs, Newburyport, 2:36.33; 2. Nick Alvarado, Tewksbury, 2:36.73; 3. Matthew Firlings, St. Paul, 2:36.84.

Mile — 1. Murray Copps, Old Rochester, 4:34.5; 2. John Garraway, Bedford, 4:35.08; 3. Logan Walsh, Ludlow, 4:37.22.

2-mile — 1. Henry Gartner, Falmouth, 9:45.35; 2. Bradford Duchesne, Newburyport, 9:56.12; 3. Silas Gartner, Falmouth, 10:03.29.

High jump — 1. Andrew Barr, Medfield, 6 feet 3 inches; 2. Jackson Shea, Grafton, 6-2; 3. Brett O’Brien, St. Mary’s, 6-0.

Long jump — 1. Charles Montross, Middleborough, 21 feet 4.5 inches; 2. Nathan Donahue, Middleborough, 21-3.25; 3. Ryan McGuire, North Reading, 21-0.25.

Shot put — 1. Jacob Cookinham, Bishop Stang, 67 feet 0.5 inches; 2. Joe Flanagan, Foxborough, 46-6; 3. Destin Michener, Dighton-Rehoboth, 46-0.75.

4 x 200 — 1. North Reading, 1:32.45; 2. Pembroke, 1:32.59; 3. East Longmeadow, 1:34.66.

4 x 400 — 1. Old Rochester, 3:34.88; 2. Bishop Stang, 3:35.96; 3. Newburyport, 3:36.27.

4 x 800 — 1. Old Rochester, 8:18.43; 2. Northampton, 8:31.72; 3. Bedford, 8:34.36.

Team results — 1. Old Rochester, 43; 2. Newburyport, 39; 3. North Reading, 36; 3. Tewksbury, 36; 5. Middleborough, 35; 5. Pembroke, 35.

GIRLS

55m — 1. Sarah Claflin, Pembroke, 0:07.18; 2. Jayani Santos, Tewksbury, 0:07.28; 3. Kira Simoncini, Whitinsville Christian, 0:07.32.

55m hurdles — 1. Katherine DeFosse, Auburn, 0:08.65; 2. Isabel Wheeler, Middleborough, 0:08.73; 3. Mia Lee-Bowens, Middleborough, 0:08.83.

300m — 1. Jayani Santos, Tewksbury, 0:40.5; 2. Giuliana Ligor, North Reading, 0:40.66; 3. Avery Glidden, Whitinsville Christian, 0:41.96.

600m — 1. Giuliana Ligor, North Reading, 1:38.63; 2. Emma Wierenga, Whitinsville Christian, 1:40.4; 3. Brenna Sears, Pope Francis, 1:40.77.

1000m — 1. Emily Dill, Whitinsville Christian, 3:06.74; 2. Hannah Geary, Hanover, 3:06.81; 3. Emma Ronan, St. Paul, 3:06.91.

Mile — 1. Carmen Luisi, Holliston, 5:12.56; 2. Maggie Kuchman, Holliston, 5:18.4; 3. Hailey LaRosa, Newburyport, 5:22.91.

2-mile — 1. Kaylie Dalgar, Pentucket, 11:35.14; 2. Ella Kane, Medfield, 11:39.26; 3. Emily Flagg, Whitinsville Christian, 11:39.61.

High jump — 1. Mollie Osgood, Wilmington, 5 feet 2 inches; 2. Kaitlyn Nickelson, Diman, 5-2; 3. Catrena Ghattas, Pembroke, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Isabel Wheeler, Middleborough, 18 feet 2.5 inches; 2. Madison Vant, North Reading, 17-7.5; 3. Ava McIntyre, North Reading, 17-7.

Shot put — 1. Elena Chaplin, Ludlow, 39 feet 2 inches; 2. Jessica Lin, Bedford, 35-6.25; 3. Lorynes Suriel, St. Mary’s, 35-4.

4 x 200 — 1. North Reading, 1:46.33; 2. Pembroke, 1:48.12; 3. Tewksbury, 1:48.43.

4 x 400 — 1. Newburyport, 4:15.42; 2. Holliston, 4:18.45; 3. Bishop Fenwick, 4:19.34.

4 x 800 — 1. Whitinsville Christian, 10:05.41; 2. Holliston, 10:17.92; 3. Newburyport, 10:25.6.

Team results — 1. North Reading, 69; 2. Whitinsville Christian, 55; 3. Holliston, 46; 4. Middleborough, 36; 5. Pentucket, 35.









Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.