Bill Belichick had a bad year, and he better improve the Patriots on offense after what we witnessed in the Super Bowl

Belichick’s friend and contemporary Andy Reid underscored that if you give a very good coach the premier quarterback of his generation replete with the clutch gene then going to three Super Bowls in four years and winning multiple ones isn’t as exalted an accomplishment as we thought. Since Super Bowl/regular-season MVP Patrick Mahomes arrived in red, Reid has gone to five straight conference title games, three Super Bowls, and earned two Super Bowl rings.

Belichick’s mystique absorbed a few more dings and dents with the Kansas City Chiefs scoring — emphasis on scoring — a 38-35 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Count Super Bowl LVII as another loss for Bill Belichick in his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad NFL season.

Advertisement

Perhaps, more disconcerting and incriminating for Belichick was the manner the Big Game played out offensively. If you watched the Patriots this season and watched the Super Bowl you had to wonder if you were watching the same sport. The days of defensively flummoxing Peyton Manning or contemporary equivalent QBs are done.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The Patriots offense looked like a beat-up, wood-paneled 1980s station wagon compared to the sleek, evolved, efficient, modernly-equipped Tesla-like attacks of the Chiefs and Eagles. The teams combined for 71 points, 757 yards, and just four punts. The game reinforced how misguided, inexplicable, and disastrous Belichick’s decision to go with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as offensive architects was. It doomed the 8-9 Patriots.

The Matt Patricia-Joe Judge combo turned out to be a bad decision for the Patriots. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

It makes one wonder how many of Belichick’s decisions over two decades that were initially doubted but ended up validated and vindicated by victories were the result of uncommon foresight or simply the result of having an uncommon QB, Tom Brady, backing them up?

Some of the concepts the Patriots tried to implement this season like RPOs (run-pass option) or needed to implement more like motion and play-action passing were on full display, executed expertly by real offenses.

Advertisement

Kansas City scored two key red zone touchdowns in the second half on stop-return concepts, putting a receiver in motion like he was dashing across the formation only for him to stop and leak out the original side he lined up. The Patriots offense at times appeared to think putting the receiver in motion was illegal.

Both Super Bowl teams had all the answers offensively.

With an abundance of weapons around him at wide receiver and tight end, Patriots QB Mac Jones’s one-time Alabama teammate, Jalen Hurts, looked and played like a top-five NFL quarterback. Hurts racked up 304 yards passing, 70 yards rushing, and three total touchdowns.

Even in defeat, expressive Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and self-assured Eagles GM Howie Roseman provided a clinic on how to nurture and maximize a young quarterback. That’s in total contrast to the job Belichick did burying Jones under an avalanche of offensive coaching ineffectiveness and predictability.

Patriots fans must have been flabbergasted by how easily the teams found the end zone in the red zone. New England registered the worst red zone TD percentage in the NFL (42.2 percent). Kansas City and Philadelphia ranked second and third.

The Chiefs were 4 for 5. The only reason they weren’t 5 for 5 was sound situational football dictated not scoring a touchdown on their final drive, milking the clock for the go-ahead field goal instead to deprive Philadelphia of time for a rebuttal.

Advertisement

The Eagles were 3 for 5 in the red zone. One of those “failures” was an end-of-half drive where they had to kick a field goal with four seconds left in the first half.

It’s asinine to say the game has passed Belichick by. There is still nobody better at dissecting an opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. Yes, the 2022 Patriots committed uncharacteristic mistakes, penalties, and special teams breakdowns. But rarely if ever were they outfoxed strategically.

There’s a reason they lost to every upper-crust quarterback they faced. The game is built for those quarterbacks now.

What will 2023 bring for Bill Belichick and Mac Jones? John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

So, Belichick is playing catch-up in the modern NFL. Since Brady’s departure, the Patriots are 1-17 when their opponent scores 25 points or more, including 0-12 since Jones arrived.

The hope is that new/old offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien can refresh the offense. O’Brien has experience with the concepts that have trickled up from the college level to the most creative NFL offenses.

The Patriots promised Jones they were going to try to integrate some of those concepts. But it was clear the two “offensive” coaches charged with doing so didn’t have the practical knowledge to do so.

O’Brien has been running the same offense Jones operated at Alabama the past two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator under Certified FOB (Friend of Belichick) Nick Saban.

Belichick’s assertion, articulated through an assistant coach in Ian O’Connor’s book “Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time” that the Patriots can plug any of the top 15 quarterbacks into their System and win has been thoroughly debunked the last three years.

Advertisement

Also debunked is the blanky-clutching belief in these parts that Belichick’s coaching genius was the fulcrum for the Patriots dynasty. It’s crystal clear who the more essential piece was, and you don’t need coach Reid’s glasses to see that.

Reid’s success with Mahomes demystifies some of the mythology Belichick built.

Belichick hasn’t lost his coaching acumen, but he did lose the ultimate difference-maker at quarterback. Now, Reid has that guy. He’s the resident genius receiving wide-spread praise for his coaching decisions and in-game adjustments — KC scored on all four of its Super Bowl second-half possessions.

Reid’s rèsumè looks better too.

Both of his Super Bowl losses are to Brady. In those games, Brady completed 71 percent of his passes and threw five touchdowns with no interceptions. That absolves Reid, who has won playoff games with Donovan McNabb, Jeff Garcia, and Alex Smith at QB.

The real test for Reid and Mahomes will be whether they can extend their run when some of the initial principals like Travis Kelce and Chris Jones depart. That’s what separates Belichick. He and Brady enjoyed two separate dynastic runs with a brief reset in between. Amazing.

With an offseason to plan his revenge and a proper offensive coaching staff in place, betting against a bounce-back year for Belichick seems like a bad idea.

But make no mistake this NFL season took some of the ethereal shine off Belichick’s legacy from beginning to end.

Advertisement

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.