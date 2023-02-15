Brian Durocher, BU women’s hockey’s only varsity coach, set to retire at the end of the season

Those last few games won’t just be his graduating players’ last — they will be his own as well.

“For now, we want to do our best to send out the veterans of the team, and put our best foot forward in the last few games,” he said while talking about the Terriers’ 7-4 comeback victory over Harvard.

Brian Durocher was focused on his seniors at the end of Tuesday’s Beanpot consolation game.

After 19 years as the founding coach of BU’s women’s program, Durocher announced to his team Wednesday afternoon that he will retire at the end of this season and become a special assistant with the school’s athletic department. Durocher currently has a 338-212-76 with at least three more games remaining in the season for the Terriers.

From his 2004 hire, Durocher led a BU program that became known quickly for recruiting Canadian superstars. From Jenelle Kohanchuk to Tara Watchorn to Catherine Ward, the first few years of women’s varsity hockey saw the Terriers neutralizing the hold that western teams had established on recruiting in Canada.

“Brian was obviously the perfect person to be the first leader of this program and exceeded expectations in terms of how quickly he placed us among the nation’s best,” said BU director of athletics Drew Marrochello.

By its sixth season, Durocher led BU to a conference title and the 2011 national championship game. They fell 4-1 to Wisconsin, but it was a statement that the Terriers were not messing around. Durocher’s non-league schedule in those early years demonstrated his desire to make BU a contender; his teams played western powerhouses like Minnesota back when it was still rare for East Coast teams to do so.

When Durocher and longtime assistants Katie Lachapelle and Allison Coomey landed Canadian Olympic great Marie-Philip Poulin right before her breakout performance at the 2010 Olympics, BU began a run that has only been equaled by Northeastern in recent years. The Terriers won four Hockey East titles in a row from 2012-2015, made six consecutive NCAA tournaments, and went to the national title game in 2013. Those league titles came at a time when the semifinals and finals were held at the Hyannis Youth & Community Center, something Durocher, an avid Cape Cod golfer, always found fitting.

Recent years have been tougher for the Terriers. They have gone 23-32-9 over the last two seasons, and have not made the Hockey East title game since 2016. Though the team has had its moments — upsetting Northeastern early last season, and a three-game sweep of nationally ranked UConn this season — it was far from BU’s early years.

Five of his players have made the US and Canadian Olympic teams, including four on the gold medal-winning 2014 Canadian squad.

Durocher, a goalie for BU’s men’s program from 1974-78, began his coaching career with four men’s programs: Colgate, American International, Brown and BU.

Durocher has also developed a Bill Belichick-ian coaching tree. Three of his assistants — Lachapelle at Holy Cross, Watchorn at Stonehill, and Liz Keady Norton at Dartmouth — are now Division q head coaches. Several former players have taken assistant coaching positions at both the Division 1 and Division 3 levels. When Lachapelle took the Holy Cross job in 2019, Lachapelle said that following Durocher’s example helped her confidence in taking the position.

“I don’t know if I would have been ready to be a head coach if I hadn’t had worked for Brian for the last nine years,” she said.

A pregame surprise

Before Northeastern took the ice for their Beanpot title-winning victory Tuesday night, they had a surprise guest: program alumna Skylar Fontaine.

Fontaine, one of the best defenders in NCAA hockey through her graduation in 2022 and a three-time Hockey East Best Defenseman, now plays professional hockey in Switzerland. However, Northeastern captain Alina Mueller thought Fontaine’s presence would be a welcome boost as the team nears the end of a long regular season. Coach Dave Flint agreed to hand over his usual starting lineup announcements to Fontaine as part of the surprise.

“It was Alina’s idea,” said Flint. “I think Alina was the only one that knew, besides the coaches. I went in and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a special guest today to announce the starting lineup,’ and she came running and screaming into the room and got them fired up. It was nice. She did a really good job with it.”

Fight left in BC

It has been an up-and-down season for Boston College, but the Eagles are on the upswing despite Tuesday’s Beanpot title game loss to Northeastern. Coming into that game, they had captured four consecutive games.

BC played the Huskies tough on Tuesday, limiting their potent offense to just two goals. The Eagles are currently fourth in Hockey East, but coach Katie Crowley believes that the past few games show that BC has the confidence needed to succeed in the upcoming tournament. More importantly, they have the leadership to help them put the Northeastern loss in perspective.

“The leaders in our room are phenomenal, and they have been through a lot on their own,” said Crowley. “They have done a good job of keeping our team positive through some of the bumps that we’ve had, and they will do that again through this.”

Despite having faced the league-leading Huskies four times this season, Crowley thinks her squad might see them one more time.

“There’s some hockey left here,” said Crowley. “If we keep playing the way we are playing, we’ll see that team again.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.