Celtics did not want to cede the No. 1 spot, so their top players suited up, and they finished off the Pistons

Sometimes these types of games against the lesser teams are critical for momentum. The Celtics avoided a two-game losing streak going into the All-Star Break with a 127-109 win over the Pistons at TD Garden.

That’s why Wednesday’s second game of a back to back was so crucial. It was so crucial that Jayson Tatum recovered from his non-COVID illness to play. It was so important Marcus Smart returned from an 11-game absence to reclaim his starting point guard spot.

The Celtics covet the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and they did not want to end the unofficial first half, with two players and a coach headed for Salt Lake City, having to address why they are no longer the best team in the NBA.

Now the players can go to their respective vacation spots for the next six days knowing they have been in first place since Dec. 23 and all but five days since Nov. 14. They have accomplished their first-half goals of starting fast, avoiding prolonged losing streaks, and getting above-average production out of their bench.

Joe Mazzulla, who was the team’s third assistant coach just five months ago, now heads to the All-Star Game as the coach of Team Giannis, a stunning and meteoric rise for the 34-year-old coach who had only been a head coach at the Division 2 level.

He will be bombarded Saturday with questions about his team and its path, and he can proudly say the Celtics have developed into the team they wanted to be after losing the NBA Finals in June.

“I do think there is a comfort level there so to speak,” Mazzulla said of the top seed. “That was my message to the guys. You can’t be too comfortable because when we come back, it picks right up. We have a responsibility for the work we put into the halfway point of the season to raise our level even better than we have been. [The top seed] is not the ultimate goal but it’s there and you have to acknowledge it and you have to embrace it.”

The Bucks have won 11 consecutive games, including the 131-125 overtime win over the shorthanded Celtics on Tuesday. While Mazzulla sat Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford and played Robert Williams just 12 minutes, the Bucks pushed their roster to the brink to eke out the victory.

After that loss, the Celtics’ brass decided not to rest Tatum for Wednesday as planned. He said he was sick after Sunday’s win over the Grizzlies with a stomach illness and the team suggested he stay home.

Tatum helped the Celtics dominate Detroit Wednesday night. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Pistons had just pushed Toronto until the final seconds Monday and actually came to TD Garden Feb. 16, 2022 and ended the Celtics’ nine-game winning streak with a 1-point win. The Celtics didn’t want another letdown or head to the break on a two-game losing streak, and then possibly watching the Bucks beat the Bulls to claim the top seed and the league’s best record.

“All things considered [it’s satisfying], everything we went through this season as a team, coaching changes and guys getting injured and missing games and being in and out the lineup,” Tatum said. “Obviously it’s a few games we wish we could have back but overall, it’s been a hell of a start. Get some time off, get some rest and get ready to come back for this home stretch.”

The Celtics took their opponent seriously despite Detroit having one of the league’s worst records.

The Celtics led most of the way, allowed the Pistons to slice a 19-point lead to 5 but then responded with a 21-8 run — most of the surge with Tatum on the bench — to seal the game.

The last day before the All-Star break for NBA players is eerily similar to the last day of school before summer break. All 15 players are bolting to different locations — Brown, Tatum and Mazzulla are headed for Salt Lake City. Some players are headed to their offseason home to see their children. Others are headed to Caribbean Islands with beautiful weather.

They’ll relax and decompress, get away from the game, get some sun, reacquaint themselves with a hobby, and then recharge and return next Wednesday for practice before embarking on the final 23 regular-season games.

The Celtics couldn’t have asked for a better first 72 percent of the season, considering the abrupt coaching change, various injuries, and being the Super Bowl for several of their opponents. Wednesday’s win allowed them to bolt Boston with positive vibes, knowing they have positioned themselves to achieve that ultimate goal — so far.

Marcus Smart was all smiles in his return. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“It feels good but it really means nothing,” Smart said. “We could come back after All-Star and just [mess] up the second half and we could lose it. We just wanted to come in and focus on us, whatever the outcome was, we deal with it.

“But we have to be able to focus on us. That’s go out there and play as hard as we can. This time last year, exact same team, exact same game, we lost. It was tough for us because we had a whole week to let that sink in.

“For us, it’s being able to see we are the best team right now. We are one of the best teams and we have to play like that at all times.”

