Chris Sale appears thinner than usual but doesn’t sound concerned about holding up

Sale threw a bullpen session Wednesday at Fenway South, then spoke with the media on the first day of pitchers-and-catchers workouts. He had the high heat. He has the great positive attitude. He plans on being Alex Cora’s Opening Day starter at Fenway against the Orioles March 30.

I know, I know … Sale has always been a skinny guy. Ask those hitters who couldn’t see his 100-mile-per-hour heater. Ask them if he’s too thin. Come see us in July when Sale is 10-1 and starting the All-Star Game in Seattle.

Advertisement

But he looks even thinner than usual. Gandhi-like. And though I am neither a doctor nor nutritionist, Sale’s physique makes me wonder whether his hereditary frame — the skinny gene — makes things tougher as he attempts to once again be a stud starter for the Sox.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The man broke a bone by merely throwing a pitch last year.

He’s listed as 6 feet 6 inches, 183 pounds. I asked how much he actually weighs.

“Want to pick me up?” he challenged with a grin. “I haven’t stepped on a scale in a minute, but I’d say I’m around 185-ish.”

Is it difficult for him to maintain weight as he gets older — unlike most of us?

“No,” he said. “I’ve noticed that I kind of gain weight throughout the year. I have three kids, so I wake up early and go to bed early, so when I’m eating two extra meals at 11 o’clock at night, I’ll start packing it on and probably get up to 190-195.”

Sale showed slender arms and legs as he relaxed in the dugout Wednesday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Last February, Sale broke a rib throwing a pitch during a winter workout. In July, a line drive off the bat of Aaron Hicks broke his pinkie. In August, he broke his right wrist in a bicycle accident.

Advertisement

Any concern that his bones are extra brittle because of his diet and skeletal frame?

“No,” he said. “If you hit the ground the way I hit the ground, you’re going to get messed up pretty good. So I don’t think that has anything to do with that.”

OK. But breaking a rib by throwing a pitch?

“Yeah, that was more of a stress reaction, more of a cumulative thing,” he said. “I’m not a scientist. I don’t know anything about all that, but I don’t think it has anything to do with it. I’ve had the same body and thrown the same way and it’s worked out until now.”

Coming up on 34 years old, Sale is 114-75 over 12 big league seasons. He says his 2023 comeback is all about work and repetition. He plans to be the Opening Day starter.

“I can see he’s doing better,” said Cora. “But I want to make sure he’s just part of this team and don’t want to put the burden of the whole pitching staff on Chris Sale.”

Swell. But everybody knows Sale’s contract is an albatross for ownership and Red Sox Nation.

The big mistake was made in the spring of 2019, when the Sox still wanted to win at any price. Dizzy on the sugar high of the ‘18 championship, John Henry and Dave Dombrowski agreed to give Sale a $145 million extension.

Advertisement

Sale was already signed for 2019 and it was pretty clear he was destined for Tommy John surgery. The Sox could have waited to extend him during the 2019 season. Instead, they pounced in spring training, and they have been paying the price ever since.

“Look at my career,” Sale mused Wednesday. “Throw the last pitch of the World Series, get to the next spring training, sign a contract. What could go wrong? Right? And the answer to that question is ‘just about everything.’ I had a good run, but the floor just got pulled out from under me.”

Sale struggled through a 6-11 2019 season — the final year of his old contract. He had his Tommy John surgery in 2020, the first year of his $30 million-per-year extension. He did not pitch in 2020 after the surgery. He came back for 42⅔ regular-season innings in 2021.

In 2022, the season of three broken bones, he gave the Sox 5⅔ innings over two starts.

Three seasons, $90 million, and 48⅓ innings.

The whole thing reminds me of a line from “The Town” when Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner pose as cops and steal millions from a vault at Fenway Park.

“No one’s robbed the Sawx like that since Jack Clark!” one says to the other as they prepare to leave the park with their heist.

There are two seasons left on Sale’s dreadful deal.

“It’s not as much about ‘proving my contract,” Sale said, “as it is about living up to what I need to be for my teammates, the coaching staff, the fans, our owners.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t say I’m trying to live up to a dollar amount, I’m just trying to live up to who I need to be — a guy who goes out there for 30-plus starts, 200 innings, and winning games.

“I was given that [contract] to do a job and I haven’t done that. That has eaten me alive.”

Interesting phrasing.

Eaten me alive.

Sorry for skinny-shaming, but somebody needs to get this man a cheeseburger with fries and a shake.

Save the Red Sox season.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.