EMass girls’ basketball: After averaging 28.6 points in her last three games, Dracut’s Ashlee Talbot headlines the Players of the Week

Geanna Bryant, Brookline — The senior guard swiped a whopping 12 steals to go with 26 points and 5 assists in Tuesday’s 67-41 win against Needham.

Savannah Azoff, Dennis-Yarmouth — Azoff notched an impressive triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Dolphins’ 62-45 win against Barnstable on Friday.

Dracut senior guard Ashlee Talbot (center) went on an 86-point scoring tear in her last three games, averaging 28.6 points over that stretch, to headline Players of the Week.

Lucy Donahue, Ipswich — Donahue exploded for 36 points on Friday and tallied 15 points on Tuesday, helping the Tigers clinch their first state tournament berth since 2014 with triumphs against Amesbury and Georgetown.

Hannah Martin, North Andover — Martin’s 39-point barrage helped the Scarlet Knights prevail against Methuen, 57-51, on Friday.

Elle Orlando, Notre Dame (Hingham) — The freshman put up 25 points in Friday’s 87-43 win against Cape Cod Academy, then drilled six 3-pointers in a 28-point eruption Tuesday to beat Barnstable, 60-46.

Katie Peterson, Franklin — The returning Globe All-Scholastic tallied a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds on Friday versus Taunton, then added 12 points to help the Panthers clinch the Hockomock League title against Attleboro on Tuesday.

Ashlee Talbot, Dracut — Talbot caught fire three times this week with 26 points in a loss to Cathedral Thursday, 32 points in a win Saturday against Billerica, and 28 in a victory Tuesday over Tewksbury.