Girls’ basketball notebook: Drawing upon her parents’ work ethic and survival skills, Camryn Collins has become a catalyst in Foxborough’s on-court success

Downs admired Collins’s tenacity, competitive edge, and likability, and the way he thrived as a silent leader to win in Cambodia. She sees those same qualities in his daughter, Camryn , at junior captain on her Foxborough team.

They were diehard fans well before fellow Foxborough resident Jeremy Collins joined the CBS show in 2014; and once he did, their rooting interest only intensified.

“Cam is similar,” Downs said. “She puts the work in, but she does so in a way that people want to join her. They’ve seen what the work does, and how it’s benefitted not just her, but our team. Cam and Jeremy are the type of people that people gravitate toward.”

Collins, an athletic, attack-minded point guard, is averaging 17.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7 deflections, 6.1 steals, and 5.7 assists for Foxborough, ranked seventh in this week’s Globe Top 20. Balance and versatility are key for the Warriors (16-1), a Division 2 contender, but it’s no secret Collins is the engine.

Jeremy played basketball and ran track at the University of Rhode Island, competed in the Professional Indoor Football League, and is now a firefighter in Cambridge. Camryn’s mother, Val, played field hockey, competed on “Survivor” herself, and is now a police officer in Foxborough. Her sister, Jordyn, shined in multiple sports and now plays Division 1 soccer at Bryant University.

“Both of my parents have exemplified that drive to get to where you want to be,” Camryn said. “Hard work has to take you there. On ‘Survivor,’ but especially at home, in work, and at school, it’s always been an example in my house and my family.”

Foxborough junior captain Camryn Collins said her parents, Val (left) and Jeremy (right), former contestants in the CBS reality show "Survivor," instilled in her a diligent work ethic. "It's always been an example in my house and my family," Camryn said. CBS

Jeremy could sense early on that basketball was Camryn’s true passion. One day, she showed his girls a spin move and reverse layup in the front yard. He put it in soccer terms for Jordyn, and it took six or seven tries before she figured it out.

Camryn, still in elementary school, waltzed over from the sidelines and said she could do it. Jeremy was skeptical, but sure enough, Camryn executed it on the first try before scurrying away and continuing to dribble up and down the driveway.

“She just gravitated right to it,” Jeremy said. “She was like a natural.”

From the very first time she touched a basketball on the driveway of her home, the game seemed to come easily for Foxborough's Camryn Collins (above), who is averaging 17.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the seventh-ranked Warriors (16-1). "She was like a natural,'' said her father, Jeremy. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The game came easily to Collins, compared to her peers, but her parents reminded her that there would be a point where it would get much harder.

Jeremy, who calls her his “little cat,” has constantly coached and accompanied her on her travels over the years. He’s always been there to guide her and give advice — that is, whenever he wasn’t competing on national television.

He put himself through adverse situations ahead of time to prepare for the show. Sometimes, he wouldn’t eat for three days straight. He’d practice puzzles over and over until he got them right. He wasn’t even on “Survivor” at that point, but he knew his time was coming. That’s the only sort of work ethic his daughters observed.

The Collins family on the set of the CBS show 'Survivor,' including (from left to right), Val, Jordyn, Jeremy, and Camryn, who recalled how her father, "put himself through adverse situations ahead of time to prepare for the show,'' she said. " Sometimes, he wouldn’t eat for three days straight." COURTESY PHOTO

“I would tell them, you have to prepare for your goals,” Jeremy said. “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. You never know when you’re going to be called up for that moment.”

Collins has embodied that philosophy for the surging Warriors. She runs miles before practice, trains with her teammates, then does an abdominal exercise afterward as well, and she works out with a trainer before every game.

Jeremy insists his kids get that work ethic from their mother, but it’s clear everyone plays a key role. As fiercely competitive as they all are, though, they share the mind-set that family comes first.

“Maybe one day I have something tough going on, but I just want to make it happen,” Camryn said. “They inspire me in that sense of just getting it done and being there to support each other, because that’s what we do in our family.”

Although she draws plenty of attention from opposing defenses, Foxborough's Camryn Collins has no qualms finding an open teammate. "They know when to keep their hands up, because she’ll find them out of nowhere,” said coach Lisa Downs. “That pass comes at 100 miles per hour.” Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

As lethal as she was last year, she realizes she’s far from a finished product. Downs credited her for diversifying her skill set this offseason and improving her outside shot. She describes her as someone who’s almost too unselfish, is more than capable of guarding 1 through 5, and brings out the best in her teammates.

“They know when to keep their hands up, because she’ll find them out of nowhere,” Downs said. “That pass comes at 100 miles per hour.”

In a game against Oliver Ames, Collins stole the ball, scored, stole it again, scored again, blocked a shot, and found a teammate for a bucket in a span of 40 seconds. In another, against tournament-bound Mansfield, she racked up 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 9 steals.

Collins, who has already received offers from Bryant and Division 1 Bellarmine University, is fully equipped to guide the Warriors to their first state championship since 2020 — when they shared the title with Taconic.

“Her physicality is second to none,” Downs said. “You add that to her basketball ability and the way she sees the game, and her basketball IQ, she’s a pretty dynamic player.”

Courtside chatter

▪ No. 11 Bridgewater-Raynham (14-3) has won 10 of its last 11 games and clinched its fourth consecutive Southeast Conference title.

Despite losing seven seniors, the Trojans have built a stingy defense that has only let opponents clear 50 points once — a 56-47 loss to Weymouth on Dec. 28.

“We want to be the first ones, if there’s a ball down, to get the ball. We want to be physical on our box-outs,” said coach Cheryl Seavey. “They’re really buying into a lot of things that we’re asking them to do.”

Junior Natalia Hall-Rosa has taken the next step as a do-it-all forward, averaging 19.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. After spending last season creating more of her points by attacking the basket, Hall-Rosa has become a more polished three-level scorer this season.

“She can shoot the 3. If you get too close into her airspace, now she can dribble-drive and get right to the rim,” Seavey said. “She also has developed a mid-range game, so she’s able to score from a variety of spots on the floor.”

▪ North Reading (13-4) sits eighth in the Division 3 power rankings as of Tuesday. Coach Bob Romeo is leading five seniors through their final run with the program, the first group of players to have been under his guidance for all four years.

Rollins College-bound senior Faith Newton leads the Hornets with 16 points and 9 rebounds per game. Romeo says his squad likes to spread the points around to overcome its smaller stature.

“Because we are not particularly tall, we rely on good ball movement at the offensive end and aggressive man-to-man on the defensive end,” he said.

Games to watch

Thursday, No. 8 Newburyport at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m. — Two of the top teams in the Cape Ann League meet for a second time; the Clippers won the first matchup, 47-30.

Saturday-Monday, IAABO Board 27 Tournament at Woburn — This eight-team tournament presents perhaps its most stacked field to date: No. 1 Andover, No. 2 Medfield, No. 3 Bishop Feehan, No. 5 Walpole, No. 6 Woburn, No. 9 Franklin, Central Mass. powerhouse Wachusett, and Central Catholic.

Saturday-Tuesday, Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s — Another loaded February break tournament that fields 14 teams, including No. 4 St. Mary’s, No. 8 Newburyport, No. 15 Lincoln-Sudbury, Dracut, and 18-0 Lynn Classical.

Monday-Tuesday, Norwell Invitational — The four-team bracket involves No. 17 Norwell and No. 20 Newton North, along with Quincy (16-3) and King Philip (10-7).

Monday-Tuesday, Warrior Classic at Foxborough — This four-team tournament includes the seventh-ranked Warriors of Foxborough and the 10th-ranked Warriors of Brookline, plus Tewksbury and Braintree.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story.

