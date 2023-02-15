Jayson Tatum jumps right back in after missing a game to lead the Celtics by the Pistons

And as lowly Detroit gradually clawed back from a 19-point deficit during the third quarter, Tatum ensured that the night would not turn into a mess. In the third, Tatum was 6 for 6 from the 3-point line and poured in 24 points — the most in any quarter in his career — before ultimately finishing with 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in Boston’s 127-109 win.

Those plans changed when Tatum missed Tuesday’s showdown in Milwaukee against the Bucks due to an illness, leaving him ready to put on one final show before heading to Salt Lake City for the All-Star Game.

Last week, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Jayson Tatum, whose heavy workload has become a bit of a concern, would sit out Wednesday’s game against the Pistons at TD Garden to rest.

Advertisement

The Celtics head to the break with an NBA-best 42-17 record.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points off the bench for Boston, and Marcus Smart returned after missing 11 games due to a sprained ankle with 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.

The Celtics took a 70-51 lead on a Tatum layup in the opening minute of the third quarter, but the Pistons chipped away at the deficit and pulled within 85-80 on a pair of Alec Burks free throws with 3:13 left. Tatum created some separation by drilling three 3-pointers over the rest of the quarter, and the lead was not in danger again.

Observations from the game:

⋅ In the first half, Smart played with the eagerness of a player who had been sidelined for more than three weeks. He looked refreshed and ready, and he impacted the game in myriad ways. At the start, he was primarily operating as a distributor, with some flashy passes mixed in. The ball does not stick when he’s on the floor. Then he reminded everyone why he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, as he came up with four first-half steals, including two swiped over the course of a minute.

Advertisement

⋅ Tatum’s jump shot has been quite inconsistent this year. He generally does a good job of attacking the rim when his longer attempts are not falling, and sometimes that helps him find a rhythm. But his start Wednesday had two extremes. Tatum started the game 7 for 7 when he attacked the rim and 0 for 6 on longer jumpers. He did snap out of his long-range funk by drilling five consecutive third-quarter 3-pointers during his big surge, however.

⋅ Grant Williams was quite frustrated with himself after his turnover in the final seconds of Boston’s overtime loss Tuesday in Milwaukee. He passed up an open 3-pointer and slipped when he tried to dance around and set up another one. He said later he needs to take that first shot. There was no hesitation in the first half against the Pistons, though, when Williams connected on all three of his catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.

⋅ James Wiseman, who was acquired from the Warriors at last Thursday’s trade deadline, made his Pistons debut. The No. 2 pick of the 2020 draft missed a 3-pointer to start, then hit three shots in a row from closer range. He’s still just 21 years old, and the Pistons appear to have a good environment for him to receive some much-needed reps.

Advertisement

⋅ Smart’s lone first-half misstep came at the end, when he grabbed a defensive rebound with four seconds left and had plenty of time to either find a teammate or rush the ball upcourt. He was clearly unaware of the clock, so he fired a fullcourt baseball toss that caromed off the top of the backboard. He and his teammates got a good chuckle out of it.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.