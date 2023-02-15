Maggie Lynch, Caroline Batchelder help third-ranked Archbishop Williams girls’ hockey make quick work of No. 5 Notre Dame-Hingham

After senior Maggie Lynch put Archbishop Williams in front, sophomore Caroline Batchelder rifled in a second goal, providing the third-ranked Bishops with the spark they needed in a 3-0 nonleague win over the fourth-ranked Cougars Wednesday night at the Canton Sportsplex.

Just 27 seconds later, the Bishops did it again.

CANTON — It took nearly 27 minutes of game time for the Archbishop Williams girls’ hockey team to find the back of the net against Notre Dame Academy.

Lynch scored her second goal of the game with an empty-netter to seal the win.

The Bishops (14-2-1) opened the scoring when Lynch latched onto a rebound of a Grace Mottau shot that hit the inside of the post. Lynch pounced on the loose puck as it skidded across the crease and stuffed it home for a 1-0 lead.

“We just needed a goal to get going,” Lynch said. “[When the] rebounds there, you’ve got to bury it.”

Batchelder then doubled the lead on the next shift, giving the Bishops some breathing room to stave off a strong start to the second by the Cougars (10-5-0). Both goals were set up from below the net, which Archbishop Williams head coach Doug Nolan said was, “Archies hockey.”

“I thought if we got pucks in deep, and leaned on them below the dots, we’d have some success,” Nolan said. “We’re playing below the dots, we’re heavy, we’re hard to play against, and we’re getting pucks to the net.”

Freshman Evelyn Lacey recorded the shutout in net, stifling a strong Cougars team that had only been kept off the board twice all season. Her biggest stops came in the opening moments of the second with a double save, sealing the right post to stop a rebound after a point shot.

“We called her ‘Our little secret’ at the beginning of the year,” Nolan said of Lacey. “Cat’s out of the bag, everyone knows who she is, everyone’s calling about her. She’s a great kid.”

The Cougars upped the pressure in the third period, but the Bishops stayed composed — their forwards constantly looked for breakouts and a chance to rush, and the D-corps played strong in front of Lacey.

“We like to call them heavyweight bouts,” Nolan said of the top-5 matchup. “Two teams that hope to make a run in March, just giving each other their best shot. It’s fun to see the girls take some pride in that and it’s fun to see them battle out there.”