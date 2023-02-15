Marcus Smart returns to the Celtics’ lineup ahead of the NBA All-Star break

“Just to really get myself back used to the playing and everything like that,” Smart said. “So coming back from All-Star [break], I didn’t want to do everything I’ve been doing up until now with the treatment and stuff, then go to All-Star for All-Star break and come back. Then it’s like I’m back to square one. Wanted to just kind of get into a rhythm so when I do leave, my body’s used to it and get back to it.”

Marcus Smart returned to the Celtics’ lineup Wednesday to face the Pistons after missing 11 games due to a sprained ankle. There was some discussion about whether the guard should skip one more game and get another full week of rest during the All-Star break, but it was ultimately decided that returning against Detroit at TD Garden would give Smart a good chance to shake off the cobwebs.

Smart suffered the ankle injury during a Jan. 21 win against the Raptors. The team said throughout Smart’s absence that he was considered day-to-day, but he ended up being sidelined for more than three weeks.

Boston went 6-5 with Smart out of the lineup.

“Feels pretty good,” Smart said. “I’ve had a couple days, a good solid week of work. Putting [the ankle] through some tests, workouts. Everything has exceeded and it feels pretty good, so going try to give it a try tonight. That way, coming back after All-Star break, my body’s used to it a little bit, back into the real game action instead of just playing one-on-one and stuff like that, to be able to see how it holds up.”

Tatum back in, too

Jayson Tatum also played against the Pistons after missing Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Bucks due to a non-COVID illness. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens said last week that Tatum was scheduled to miss the Detroit game to rest, but the absence against Milwaukee essentially accomplished that goal.

Derrick White, who had some hearing issues after being inadvertently hit in the head during the Bucks game, stayed in Milwaukee on Tuesday night due to be evaluated and was found to have a hole in his eardrum, coach Joe Mazzulla said. The guard returned to Boston Wednesday and was cleared to play.

Forward Jaylen Brown missed a fourth game due to a facial fracture, and center Robert Williams sat out with ankle soreness after playing just 13 minutes against Milwaukee.

Off to Salt Lake City

While the All-Star break will offer a chance for most players to rest and recuperate before preparing for the stretch run, it won’t be a vacation for everyone. Tatum was voted into Sunday’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City as a starter, and Brown was chosen as a reserve, although it’s still unclear if his facial fracture will keep him from playing.

Also, Mazzulla and the rest of his staff will coach the team captained by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“It says a lot about the type of players you have and the type of staff you have especially with what we’ve been through at the beginning of the year,” Mazzulla said. “The ability to keep our eye on what’s important, which is our team and getting better. It means a lot for that and I’m excited to share that with them. With my family, they’ve sacrificed a lot for me to be where I am and for us to be here so I’m excited to see how they experience it as well.”

