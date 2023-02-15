Will Middlebrooks counseled another East Texas two-sport star back in the day: Patrick Mahomes

Middlebrooks, of course, was a power-hitting third baseman for the 2013 Red Sox team that won an improbable title. He spent parts of six years in the big leagues before a broken ankle forced him to retire. He’s now in spring training as a NESN analyst who will be part of the broadcast team in the coming year.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Over the course of his three big league seasons with the Red Sox, third baseman Will Middlebrooks contributed both to a World Series champion and an eventual football dynasty.

Yet his path to the big leagues included some forks in the road that positioned him to offer counsel to a two-sport high school star from Texas who was mulling his sporting future when Middlebrooks was playing in Boston: Patrick Mahomes II.

Advertisement

In high school, Middlebrooks was both a star baseball and football player at Liberty-Eylau High School in Texarkana. He considered a two-sport path at Texas A&M, but the Red Sox drafted him in the fifth round of in the 2007 draft and convinced him to pursue a professional baseball career with a $925,000 bonus.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The transition to pro ball wasn’t easy for Middlebrooks, whose multi-sport high school career left him less experienced than many of his minor-league peers. He struggled and was consumed by homesickness in the lower levels of the minors, but found his footing and emerged as a top prospect and, eventually, a big-league contributor with the Red Sox.

That range of experiences, in turn, positioned Middlebrooks well to serve as a source of counsel when Mahomes — also an East Texas native who starred in both sports at Whitehouse High School, about 120 miles from where Middlebrooks went to high school — contemplated his own future.

“When he was a senior in high school, his advisor was Joe Sambito, who was my agent,” said Middlebrooks. Sambito was a former Sox pitcher.

Advertisement

“[Mahomes] was going through the whole dual sport thing with college and then also the MLB draft possibility because he was a good pitcher, played for Team USA, all that,” Middlebrooks continued. “So we talked a little bit back then about him just going through that process.

“[The conversation] was less about college and dual sports and more about pro ball. Like, how is pro ball? How’s the grind of it? What’s the schedule like? Things like that. I think he was just trying to weigh his options and see. Do I go to school or do I go play baseball and try to come back and play football if it doesn’t work out? Because that was always my plan. The conversations I remember the most were just about like scheduling and what’s pro ball like.”

So, fair to say Middlebrooks talked Mahomes out of a baseball career and helped steer him towards a football career that now includes two Super Bowl MVPs?

“Yes,” Middlebrooks deadpanned, before breaking into a laugh. “No, no, no, no, no. Not at all.”

Mahomes, after all, had plenty of other sources of wisdom as he considered committing to baseball against his college scholarship offer to quarterback at Texas Tech. He’s the son of longtime big league pitcher Pat Mahomes, who spent parts of two seasons with the Sox during an 11-year career, and the godson of LaTroy Hawkins. Moreover, his gridiron ceiling was exceptional.

Advertisement

“He was just way better at football,” said Middlebrooks. “He was a good pitcher, but obviously we see what he is in the NFL.”

Still, the conversations were sufficiently meaningful that the two have remained in occasional touch about typical life milestones: marriages, kids, Super Bowl MVP awards.

“We stayed in touch a little bit over the years. Nothing crazy,” said Middlebrooks. “He’s just a good guy. What you see is what he is.”

And about the choice Mahomes made in setting aside his baseball career – he faced three batters at Texas Tech, walking two batters and hitting another while allowing three runs for a lifetime ERA of infinity – in favor of football?

“Normally baseball is the right choice,” said Middlebrooks. “But I think he’s going to be OK. I think he made the right choice.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.