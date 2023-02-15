Revolution unveil ‘Defiance’ jersey for 2023, 2024 MLS seasons

“The shirt’s design is punctuated by a bold red ‘strikethrough’ across the chest that embodies New England’s famous spirit of positive defiance,” the club said in statement. “Revolution is the ultimate act of defiance, and the club’s new kit honors that resilient spirit that sparked the American Revolution, laid the foundation for our country, and has resonated throughout the New England region for centuries thereafter.”

In addition, the jersey will pay homage to the flag of New England with its inclusion of the “Heritage Tree.” The numbers “9″ and “6″ below the tree are a reference to the Revolution’s status as one of the original MLS teams.

The new look will serve as the team’s “community” jersey for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons.

The Revolution begin the new season on Feb. 25 at Charlotte FC. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be shown on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. The first weekend of games will be shown for free.