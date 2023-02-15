Shorthanded Celtics didn’t win the game, but they won the psychological battle against Bucks

The Celtics lost the game but won the psychological battle by using their reserves to push Milwaukee to overtime in a 131-125 loss.

He joined three other starters on the injury report as the Celtics clashed with the Bucks, their biggest obstacle to the NBA Finals, in what could be a crucial game for the conference standings.

MILWAUKEE — The story line Tuesday wasn’t the result. The Bucks were supposed to beat the shorthanded Celtics at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks were nearly 10-point favorites, a line that soared when Boston announced that All-Star Jayson Tatum would not play.

The Bucks were nearly at full strength, minus contributor Bobby Portis, and they had full intentions of using all their weapons to put the Celtics away early. But they could not, an indication of Boston’s depth and its astute game plan against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Advertisement

They had already spanked Milwaukee on Christmas Day, but Tuesday’s game sent a more important message. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer needed a career-high-tying 40 points from Jrue Holiday, 46 minutes from Antetokounmpo (his most in a regular-season game in seven years), and 25 free throw attempts after halftime to beat the second-unit Celtics.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bucks padded the score late with an unnecessary alley-oop to Antetokounmpo with three seconds left but they should have simply placed the ball at the center circle and quietly walked off the floor after this performance.

A Celtics team that lacked depth last season lacks anything but this season, and instead of basking in the moral victory, they left Milwaukee seething over a blown 5-point lead in overtime and the botched final possession when Grant Williams slipped and turned the ball over down 2 points with 3.9 seconds left.

“I think a moral victory takes away from our guys,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “They’re NBA players and they did a great job, regardless of who’s out there. We put ourselves in a great position to win the game. We made a lot of plays. They made one or two more plays than we did. Two great teams playing against each other.”

Advertisement

It seems destined these teams will meet in the Eastern Conference finals, but the Celtics have the edge at this point. Holiday was brilliant, canning a career-high eight 3-pointers but the Celtics were missing their best backcourt defender in Marcus Smart.

Antetokounmpo added 36 but also attempted nearly as many free throws (19) as the entire Celtics team (20) and also needed the final 19 minutes and 55 seconds of the game to secure the win. Mazzulla limited the Celtics best interior defender, Robert Williams, to 13 minutes.

It’s as if the Celtics wanted to determine if they could push the Bucks without their frontline players. They accomplished that psychological goal. The Celtics should fear no team in the Eastern Conference.

“Regardless of the loss, we still took a step forward, especially missing basically five starters,” guard Malcolm Brogdon said. “I thought guys stepped up for us and that’s going to be big going into the playoffs. It’s important for these guys, myself included, coming off the bench, building that confidence.”

Mazzulla has ridden his starters, especially Tatum, some heavy minutes in the first 70 percent of the season and Tatum didn’t even make the trip to Milwaukee, listed as having a non-COVID illness. The Celtics have refrained from the NBA trend of just creating injury to give their frontline players nights off.

Advertisement

Al Horford didn’t play because of knee soreness. Robert Williams has yet to show he can physically endure playing heavy minutes and back-to-backs, so he gets necessary breaks. Tuesday was a night handpicked to rest starters, perhaps play a couple of solid stretches against the Bucks, then head home to play the Pistons.

But this turned into one of the better performances of the season for the Celtics, considering the circumstances, and Budenholzer, whose team plays Thursday against Chicago, was relegated to pushing his All-Stars to the brink to pick up one game on the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo injured his right knee falling on a drive to the basket with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter. He agonized on the floor for several moments before limping back to the bench. It would have been a perfect opportunity for Budenholzer to ice his franchise player, give him a break and take his chances with the supporting cast.

Antetokounmpo didn’t miss one second. He remained in the game.

“[Tuesday] just showed we could play a bunch of different ways,” Mazzulla said. “Moral victories take away from our guys, who played their [butts] off.”

Tuesday’s performance should make the Celtics faithful feel comfortable about Mazzulla’s ability to coach in big games. He acknowledged he should have called a timeout on the final play when the Celtics were going nowhere with the clock expiring and down to two seconds.

Advertisement

It wasn’t a perfect night. Perfect would have been a victory, but it was definitely a step forward for a franchise that is trying to chase flawlessness, trying to ensure their weaknesses are few and they are capable of beating anyone, regardless of who’s on the floor. They nearly pulled that off against the second-best team in the NBA.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.