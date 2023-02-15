Sidelined shortstop Trevor Story is soliciting lots of advice on his elbow rehab

Story didn’t have a timeline of when he might return, nor did he place a time frame on when he could swing a bat. Though the procedure he had (internal bracing) takes on the role of an expedited Tommy John surgery , there is still a process to it. Story leaned on former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill , who had the procedure as well, to better understand it.

“We’re doing range-of-motion stuff,” Story said Wednesday. “And doing some light strengthening, keeping the shoulders strong, keeping my lower body strong. And getting into the forearm. So, yeah, it’s on the right track.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Trevor Story is slowly going through his progression after undergoing offseason surgery on his right elbow.

“I talked to him a lot about it when we decided to do the surgery, and also afterwards,” Story said. “Just kind of trying to understand the rehab process. I know it’s similar to Tommy John. I’ve been picking those guys’ minds as well. Mainly in the rehab process, finding out what they went through that they wish they would have done, or something that they did that they love. I’m just asking a lot of questions.”

The Red Sox are trying to establish a new identity. Even though Story will likely miss the first half of the season, he showed up early to camp, wanting to make certain he was one of the pieces that helped establish that identity.

“That’s why we came down early,” Story said. “I’ve been here since the first week of February. My family is down here with me. We are just taking everything one day at a time. But we wanted to get out here and get with the team and be around all the guys.”

Plans for Turner

Justin Turner will get a lot of time in the designated hitter’s spot, but he also will play some first base against certain lefties, meaning Triston Casas will sit.

Casas is the everyday first baseman, a role he claimed once the Sox decided to designate Eric Hosmer for assignment. But beyond the matchups, Casas is still just 23 years old and has dealt with some injuries, including an ankle problem that stalled his big league promotion.

“We will protect Triston from certain lefties and we will protect him from the workload,” manager Alex Cora said. “Let’s be realistic. He hasn’t been able to be on the field that often, especially last year. So we’ll see where we are roster-wise on March 30.”

Turner, who turned 38 in November, has played his entire career in the National League. Most of his reps came at third base. It wasn’t until last year, when the the universal DH was implemented, that Turner dabbled in that role.

Turner started 61 times at DH last year and 66 at third base. He’ll get some reps at third when Rafael Devers gets an off day, but the total amount of time he sees in the field will be significantly less than what he’s accustomed to.

“Playing defense is a part of his game too. Just to keep him engaged,” Cora said. “There’s a transition from being a defender and at that age, it’s not easy.”

Devers is committed to the World Baseball Classic, so Sox fans will see a lot of Turner at third base this spring.

Split decisions

Masataka Yoshida will leave camp March 2 to join Team Japan for the WBC. Yoshida took some batting practice Wednesday as he ramps up his progression. Cora said the Sox will have to figure out a way to split up Devers and Yoshida — both lefties — in the lineup. Yoshida probably should be the leadoff hitter, dropping Devers to the 3-hole, though he said he doesn’t necessarily care for leading off. In the field, Sox fans can expect a lot of Yoshida in left field. He grades as a below-average defender, according to reports across the majors, but Cora believes those grades are off. “I see these stories about how he’s going to be a butcher out there,” Cora said. “I don’t agree with it just from watching the athlete. Maybe I’m wrong, but I do believe he’ll be OK.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.