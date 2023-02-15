Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits New Zealand, no damage reported

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near the New Zealand capital Wellington on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, as the nation grapples with widespread landslides and flooding across a sodden landscape after a cyclone.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Center tweeted that the shake was “widely felt in the North Island.” There were no immediate reports of damage or injury and no tsunami warning.

The quake struck under the Cook Strait that separates the North and South Islands at a depth of 74 kilometers (50 miles), USGS reported.