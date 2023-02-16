An inquiry into race, ‘Fairview’ demands that audiences sit up

The play, which is hard to discuss without spoiling its staggering surprises, forced audiences to shift their perspectives, left some people squirming in their seats, and became a topic of heated debate when it debuted at Soho Rep in New York in 2018 (and returned for an encore run the following year). Despite its buzzy, sometimes-divisive reception, the play went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2019 and is now being produced at regional theaters around the country. Boston audiences will get to see what the fuss is all about when SpeakEasy Stage Company presents the local premiere of the play at the Calderwood Pavilion, Friday through March 11.

Jackie Sibblies Drury’s “Fairview,” a high-concept, boundary-breaking play about racism and more, holds a meta-theatrical mirror up to the audience, and what it reflects back is likely to unsettle, discomfit, and disturb, especially for theatergoers who prefer to sit back and observe.

“This play invites extreme discomfort and forces you to look at yourself deeply and ask hard questions,” says cast member Lyndsay Allyn Cox. “Some people go to the theater and don’t want to feel bad, but it’s OK to be a little uncomfortable.”

“I hope SpeakEasy has a hot line prepared for people to call and complain!,” she says with a laugh.

The first act of the play functions as a comedy in which we meet the Frasiers, a “typical” middle-class Black family, as they race around their suburban home getting ready to celebrate Grandma’s birthday. There’s the rock-steady matriarch Beverly (Yewande Odetoyinbo) anxiously preparing for the party for her formidable mother and trying to make everything perfect. There’s her playful, teasing husband, Dayton (Dom Carter), sarcastic sister, Jasmine (Cox), and conscientious teenage daughter, Keisha (Victoria Omoregie). The characters, scenarios, and rhythms feel easygoing and familiar. Then the play turns strange and surreal and the tone shifts into more troubling and even primal territory. Readers who want to avoid spoilers should skip the next paragraph.

In the second act, a new group of four initially-unseen observers begin to comment on the action, and their unvarnished conversations, in which stereotypes fly fast and furious, become increasingly outrageous. In the third act, the unseen characters start to intrude onto the stage, and the ostensible fourth wall disintegrates in a coup de théâtre.

When Cox first read “Fairview,” she was struck by the “epic twists and turns . . . I had to stop and say, ‘Wait, what is happening?’ You almost can’t believe it.”

Pascale Florestal, who’s directing the production, relishes Drury’s form-breaking fearlessness. “I’m here for the theater that makes us uncomfortable, that makes us want to question ourselves. I think there’s something really beautiful about what we learn in that discomfort and how we can become better through it.”

The play explores the white gaze, stereotypes and racism, the power dynamics in spectatorship, and how white people look at Black people. It will prompt audiences to rethink the experience of watching performers onstage, their responsibilities as theatergoers, and even their right to be there.

“The play questions the role of the spectator and how the spectator’s viewpoint affects the performance,” Florestal says. “It really puts the onus on them. I think people want it to be a passive role, but the spectator has way more power than people think.”

What makes theater unique from other mediums is the dynamic exchange between the actors and the audience. “Fairview” dismantles the fourth wall, reminding audiences that it doesn’t really exist. “We pretend that we can’t see the people out there, but there is no wall. It’s way more porous than sometimes spectators realize,” Cox says. “This play reminds audiences that they’re watching a play, but they’re also watching human beings, performers, who have lives outside of the theater.”

In rehearsals, the cast has discussed what it’s like for Black actors to perform for predominantly white audiences night after night, a dynamic Black artists have talked about with each other for years, Cox says. “It’s not lost on us. It wasn’t lost on us when it seems theater companies would choose one Black play a season and hope their audiences would show up. None of that is lost on us and I think that it has always been difficult, honestly.”

She recalls heading out to perform in a matinee of Lynn Nottage’s “Fabulation,” a play with a mostly Black cast that she headlined last fall, and “feeling this overwhelming sense of dread.” It was a play that she felt Nottage intended for a Black audience.

“I was like, I don’t want to do this again. I don’t want to perform this play for a house full of white people. I’m tired of doing that.”

Omoregie explains that performing for predominantly white audiences “changes the energy, dynamic, and atmosphere of the room.”

“I’m doing my best to help them understand me,” Omoregie says. “If the audience was diverse or more Black than it usually is, then [I wouldn’t] feel the need to reach as much. There would be some form of immediate understanding through its relatability.”

The difference with ”Fairview,” Cox says, is that it “feels like a play written by a Black playwright … that is written for white audiences, that is written for a typical theater-going audience.”

Some of the characters that pop up in the play, Cox says, could shatter the audience’s perceptions of themselves. “If you think you are very woke and progressive, and then you see a version of that reflected back at you that looks similar but is flawed, that’s an opportunity to hold the mirror up and reflect on who you really are and where they could maybe improve and do things differently.”

Ultimately, Florestal says, empathy isn’t “going to help change the world.”

“I think the play makes us all question: What are you doing as the audience, as the artist, as a person to make change?,” she says. “What are you doing to progress these ideals?”

Since the George Floyd protests and the advent of the We See You, White American Theater coalition, Cox says that her perspective has shifted even more. “If I’ve learned anything about myself as an actor over the past few years, it’s that I’m not afraid to actually seek out work that I think makes people wiggle in their seat a little bit and, ideally, causes them to reflect deeply when they leave the theater,” she says.

“I’m going to tell the story and worry less about: Is the audience going to love it? Are they going to feel warm and cuddly when they leave? I don’t care anymore because the world is on fire. I have a job as an artist to make people think about difficult things.”

FAIRVIEW

Presented by SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. Feb. 17-March 11. Tickets from $25. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

