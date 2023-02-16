Author readings around Boston Feb. 19-25

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Megan Buskey (”Ukraine Is Not Dead Yet: A Family Story of Exile and Return”) is in conversation with Emily Channell-Justice at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Brian Stelter (”Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth”) is in conversation with Scott Tong at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15, $5 for students and virtual attendees) ... Christopher C. Gorham (”The Confidante: The Untold Story of the Woman Who Helped Win WWII and Shape Modern America”) is in conversation with Lisa Mullins at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Kendrick Perkins (”The Education of Kendrick Perkins: A Memoir”) is in conversation with John Karalis at 7 p.m. at Center for Arts at the Armory at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $40, including a copy of the book) ... Jonathan Wilson (”The Red Balcony: A Novel”) is in conversation with Ravit Reichman at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Boyah J. Farah (”America Made Me a Black Man: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Eve Bridburg at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition ... Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy, and Carey Pietsch (”The Adventure Zone: The Eleventh Hour”) read at 8 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
WEDNESDAY
Alice Rothchild (”Finding Melody Sullivan”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Naomi Oreskes (”The Big Myth: How American Business Taught Us to Loathe Government and Love the Free Market”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Amy Spalding (”For Her Consideration: An Enchanting and Memorable Love Story”) is in conversation with Margaret H. Willison at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
THURSDAY
David Maraniss (”Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe”) and Jeff Pearlman (”The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson”) are in conversation with Dan Shaughnessy at 6 p.m. virtually via Boston Public Library ... Rebecca Makkai (”I Have Some Questions for You: A Novel”) is in conversation with Michael Lowenthal at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $10) ... Harold McGee (”Nose Dive: A Field Guide to the World’s Smells”) is in conversation with David Weitz at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store ... Mai Nardone (”Welcome Me to the Kingdom: Stories”) is in conversation with Meng Jin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Iman Mersal (”The Threshold: Poems”) and Sara Deniz Akant (”Hyperphantasia”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
FRIDAY
Oge Mora (”Saturday”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Boston Public Library, Connolly Branch, and at 2 p.m. at BPL’s Lower Mills Branch ... Paul Harding (”This Other Eden: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Alex Braslavsky, Marguerite Feitlowitz (”A Lexicon of Terror: Argentina and the Legacies of Torture”), and Danielle Pieratti (”Approximate Body”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees).
