Leap for joy: ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ is coming back to the Coolidge

I remember the closing-night screening of the 2000 New York Film Festival with much fondness. The selection was director Ang Lee’s Mandarin-language wuxia film, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” an adaptation of a serialized novel by Chinese author, Wang Dulu. With my love of old tearjerkers, tough women actioners, and kung fu movies, all of which populated my childhood viewing habits, Lee’s masterpiece seemed tailor made for me.

Have you ever felt like a movie was created just for you?

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” contains all these elements. It stars Chow Yun-Fat, who was then known for John Woo collaborations like “The Killer,” and martial arts film star Michelle Yeoh, fresh off her exciting role in one of the worst James Bond movies, 1997′s “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” was a hit with critics and audiences. In Boston, it holds the record for highest box-office gross at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. It made numerous 10-best lists (it topped mine) and received 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture, director, adapted screenplay, and foreign film. It deservedly won four — best score, cinematography, foreign film, and art direction.

Presumably to capitalize on Michelle Yeoh’s best actress Oscar nomination for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (and to remind us how great she is), Sony Pictures Classics is releasing a new 4K restoration of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” It opens this Friday at AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, Landmark Kendall Square, and yes, the Coolidge.

Had there been any justice in the world of movies, Yeoh, in her role as warrior Shu Lien, would not only have been nominated for best actress, she would have won the Oscar. (Sorry, Julia Roberts.) In “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” she kicks ass, takes names, and breaks your heart. This is an action movie where people fly around, defying gravity while battling with weapons and limbs. Yet at its center is a tragic romance between two characters who are too proud to admit they love each other until it’s too late.

Chow Yun-Fat (left) and Michelle Yeoh in a scene from "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

The plot involves a reunion between Shu Lien and her fellow warrior and friend, Master Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-Fat). Retiring from the fighting lifestyle, he asks Shu Lien to bring his sword, the Green Destiny, to their mentor, Sir Te (Lung Sihung) as a gift. Sir Te welcomes Shu Lien to his home and, after receiving the sword, assumes that she and Li Mu Bai will finally admit their feelings for one another and settle down.

“I’ve always known about your feelings for each other,” he says, before pointing out that the bravest heroes are often fools when it comes to love.

Shu Lien and Li Mu Bai’s story plays out in parallel with the story of Jen (Zhang Ziyi, who should also have been nominated for an Oscar and should have won it), a princess whose arranged marriage is cramping her desire to be a fierce warrior, not to mention it’s also keeping her from Lo (Chang Chen) the man she truly loves. Ziyi creates a complex antihero who bonds with Yeoh yet tests the audience’s allegiance with every one of her spectacular fight sequences.

Zhang Ziyi as Jen in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." Chan Kam Chuen/Sony Pictures Classics

When Yeoh leapt into the air during the film’s first action sequence, my heart went with her. The audience gasped at Yuen Woo-ping’s fearless fight choreography (he also did “The Matrix”). Tan Dun’s score, with Yo-Yo Ma on cello, is excellent, crafting a different style of music for each fight. The warriors are three women (Jen, Shu Lien, and Cheng Pei Pei’s scary villain, the Jade Fox) and one man, reminding us how so many wuxia films equally distribute their toughness between the sexes.

Those action scenes, which take place across rooftops, on the surface of water and, in one eye-popping sequence, high up in the trees, sear themselves into your brain. But what I’ll always remember most is how Michelle Yeoh looks at Chow Yun-Fat, and how he looks back at her. Yeoh presents a master class in silent longing tinged with the sad resignation that so much time has been wasted on keeping the self-imposed code of honor that forbade her chance at true love.

Late in the film, when Li Mu Bai takes Shu Lien’s hand before admitting he’d been too afraid to do so all those years, the film makes an honest, deserving beeline for your tear ducts. It’s just getting warmed up.

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” would make a great double feature with “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” In both films, there’s a bittersweet love story, wacko action, and a plotline where Yeoh tries to connect with a younger woman. They both require a wild suspension of disbelief and earn their joys and tears earnestly.

Most importantly, both films showcase an actor at the top of her game dramatically and while in action. Michelle Yeoh has long deserved the due she’s now receiving, and I will leap about as high as Jen, Li Mu Bai, Shu Lien, and the Jade Fox if she wins the Oscar next month.

By the way, if you’re looking for a Michelle Yeoh actioner that’s just plain silly and light, try 1992′s “Supercop,” her collaboration with Jackie Chan. Chan may be notorious for outrageous stunts (and the outtakes that show him getting injured while performing them) but Yeoh is every bit his equal. In one scene, she rides a motorcycle onto a train, despite not knowing how to drive a motorcycle. Chan once said that they had a bet on who could do the most insane stunts in the film, and he had to surrender because Yeoh was way too fearless.

Now that’s how you win this critic’s undying adoration.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.