Local bestsellers for the week ended Feb. 12

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

4. Victory City Salman Rushdie Random House

5. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

6. Someone Else’s Shoes Jojo Moyes Pamela Dorman Books

7. How to Sell a Haunted House Grady Hendrix Berkley

8. Stone Blind Natalie Haynes Harper

9. Foster Claire Keegan Grove Press

10. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Spare Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Random House

Advertisement

2. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

4. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America Leila Philip Twelve

6. The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill Brad Meltzer, Josh Mensch Flatiron Books

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

9. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

10. Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom Ilyon Woo Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

4. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

Advertisement

5. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

6. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

7. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

8. Ms. Demeanor Elinor Lipman Harper Perennial

9. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

10. Still Life Sarah Winman Putnam

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

2. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland Fintan O’Toole Liveright

3. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

5. The January 6th Report Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al. Celadon Books

6. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again Johann Hari Crown

7. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

8. The Soul of an Octopus Sy Montgomery Atria

9. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

10. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America Clint Smith Little Brown

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 12. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.