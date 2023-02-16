Revisiting John and Yoko cohosting ‘The Mike Douglas Show’

I’m looking forward to this one. Production has just wrapped on a documentary about the week in February 1972 when John Lennon and Yoko Ono cohosted the Philadelphia-based “The Mike Douglas Show” for a week. It has been authorized by Yoko Ono — who turns 90 on Saturday — and her son, Sean Lennon.
Called “Daytime Revolution,” the film will use a lot of footage from the five 70-minute-long episodes. The pair got to pick the guests that week, and they included Jerry Rubin, Bobby Seale, Ralph Nader, George Carlin, and Chuck Berry, who performed with Lennon. They fostered conversations about difficult topics, including police brutality, women’s rights, and the environment.
The documentary, directed by Erik Nelson, will also include interviews with some of the surviving guests from that week, including Nader. “It’s become a cliche that Woodstock was the defining moment of the counterculture,” Nelson said in a statement, “[but] when I watched these broadcasts in their entirety, I realized that, in reality, this week in 1972, when Lennon and Ono essentially hijacked the airwaves and presented the best minds and dreams of their generation to the widest possible mass audience … was as far as the counterculture would ever get.”
