fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Revisiting John and Yoko cohosting ‘The Mike Douglas Show’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated February 16, 2023, 1 hour ago
Yoko Ono and John Lennon in April 1972, two months after they cohosted a week of episodes of "The Mike Douglas Show."AP/file

I’m looking forward to this one. Production has just wrapped on a documentary about the week in February 1972 when John Lennon and Yoko Ono cohosted the Philadelphia-based “The Mike Douglas Show” for a week. It has been authorized by Yoko Ono — who turns 90 on Saturday — and her son, Sean Lennon.

Called “Daytime Revolution,” the film will use a lot of footage from the five 70-minute-long episodes. The pair got to pick the guests that week, and they included Jerry Rubin, Bobby Seale, Ralph Nader, George Carlin, and Chuck Berry, who performed with Lennon. They fostered conversations about difficult topics, including police brutality, women’s rights, and the environment.

Advertisement

The documentary, directed by Erik Nelson, will also include interviews with some of the surviving guests from that week, including Nader. “It’s become a cliche that Woodstock was the defining moment of the counterculture,” Nelson said in a statement, “[but] when I watched these broadcasts in their entirety, I realized that, in reality, this week in 1972, when Lennon and Ono essentially hijacked the airwaves and presented the best minds and dreams of their generation to the widest possible mass audience … was as far as the counterculture would ever get.”

The documentary “Daytime Revolution” was authorized by Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon (pictured at the 2014 Grammy Awards).Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/file

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video