Revisiting John and Yoko cohosting ‘The Mike Douglas Show’

I’m looking forward to this one. Production has just wrapped on a documentary about the week in February 1972 when John Lennon and Yoko Ono cohosted the Philadelphia-based “The Mike Douglas Show” for a week. It has been authorized by Yoko Ono — who turns 90 on Saturday — and her son, Sean Lennon.

Called “Daytime Revolution,” the film will use a lot of footage from the five 70-minute-long episodes. The pair got to pick the guests that week, and they included Jerry Rubin, Bobby Seale, Ralph Nader, George Carlin, and Chuck Berry, who performed with Lennon. They fostered conversations about difficult topics, including police brutality, women’s rights, and the environment.