Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

KIMBRA This New Zealand singer-songwriter is best known for her cameo on Gotye’s 2011 left-field hit “Somebody I Used to Know”; since then, she’s amassed one of alt-pop’s most captivating catalogs, her acrobatic voice leading the listener through twisty, yet catchy cuts. Her latest album, the self-released “A Reckoning,” includes tracks like the skittering “replay!” and the glitchy “personal space.” Feb. 17, 7 p.m. Big Night Live. bignight.com

LADY PILLS Local noise-pop hero Ella Boissonnault writes and plays sharp-edged songs that give her acerbic yet poetic lyrics extra bite. Feb. 18, 8 p.m. Faces on Pleasant, Malden. 781-851-4672, facesbrewing.com

Advertisement

GLORILLA: ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT TOUR The icy-cool Memphis MC, who performed a snippet of her boastful breakthrough single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” during the Grammys’ 50th-anniversary-of-hip-hop mega-medley, comes through on her first headlining tour. Feb. 23, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up





Folk, World & Country

THE WHITE BUFFALO Jake Smith’s latest album as The White Buffalo, “Year of the Dark Horse,” is what he terms “a voyage of discovery,” and it’s a multimedia affair, with the serial release of companion videos for each song on the record. Make the effort to get to Friday’s show early, and you can catch Myron Elkins, a youngster who’s got some Jerry Reed sparks-flyin’ country boogie in him. Feb. 17, 8 p.m. $25. Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave. www.livenation.com

THE ROYAL ARCTIC INSTITUTE This group of New York City musician vets author instrumental music that brings forth such descriptors as “chill,” “cinematic,” “noirish,” and (blame me for this one) “atmospheric twang-jazz.” Fans of Big Lazy, SUSS, and the twangy side of Bill Frisell should find much to enjoy here. Feb. 19, 8 p.m. No cover. State Park, One Kendall Square, Cambridge. 617-848-4355, statepark.is

Advertisement

TEDDY THOMPSON Thompson brings his singular country-soul-pop mélange and his forlorn, born-to-be blue singing voice back to Natick for a stripped-down, solo acoustic performance. Feb. 23, 8 p.m. $28. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

REVOLUTIONARY SNAKE ENSEMBLE MARDI GRAS PARTY Celebrate “Fat Tuesday” with saxophonist/composer Ken Field’s exhilarating New Orleans-inspired jazz/funk brass band, showcasing two special guests who hail from the Crescent City: saxophonist Amadee Castanell and vocalist Henri Smith. Feb. 18, 7 and 9 p.m. $35-$50. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

RICKY FORD QUARTET Commanding tenor saxophonist and Boston native Ricky Ford (Ellington, Mingus, and many more) will perform with pianist John Kordalewski and the Hub’s first-call rhythm team: ubiquitous bassist John Lockwood and dynamic drummer Yoron Israel. Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. $20. Arthur’s House of Jazz at the Sahara Club, 88 Oak St., Methuen. www.arthurshouseofjazz.com

AMERICAN CLASSICS: IN THE BACKGROUND Boston’s premier light music group, helmed by musician/scholars Benjamin Sears and Bradford Connor, continues its season exploring classic songs in classic films with a selection of numbers featured in “Casablanca,” “All About Eve,” and “Mildred Pierce.” Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. Jewett Hall, First Church Congregational, 11 Garden St., Cambridge; Feb. 26, 3 p.m., First Parish Church, 75 Great Road, Bedford. $20-$25. 617-254-1125, www.amclass.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This week at Symphony Hall, Israeli conductor Lahav Shani makes his Symphony Hall debut and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet takes center stage for Saint-Saens’s Piano Concerto No. 5, “Egyptian,” which was inspired by the composer’s vacations in the ancient city of Luxor. The program also includes music by Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff. Feb. 16-18. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

Advertisement

MATTHEW AUCOIN X 2 Want to hear some music by the acclaimed young Medfield-raised composer Matthew Aucoin on Saturday night? Take your pick, but you probably can’t have both: the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra, conducted by Federico Cortese, with the suite from Aucoin’s opera “Eurydice” alongside Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella” suite and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5; or the New England Philharmonic with the world premiere of his “Two Dances” alongside Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances” and newer pieces by Elijah Daniel Smith, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, and Kareem Roustom. Both concerts are on Feb. 18, 8 p.m. HRO at Sanders Theatre, Harvard University, Cambridge. NEP at Jordan Hall. www.boxoffice.harvard.edu; www.nephilharmonic.org

ALEXI KENNEY The public profile of the New York-based violinist has lately been on the rise; his recent engagements include recitals at Wigmore Hall, the 92nd St. Y, and locally, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. He makes his Celebrity Series of Boston debut with “Shifting Ground,” a program for solo violin and electronics that braids selections from Bach’s Sonatas and Partitas with contemporary compositions by artists including Reena Esmail, Angélica Negrón, Du Yun, and Paul Wiancko. Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. Pickman Hall, Longy School of Music, Cambridge. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS, THE MUSICAL Becky Bass plays Mrs. Mallard and Jared Troilo portrays Mr. Mallard in this musical adaptation of Robert McCloskey’s beloved children’s story about a family of ducklings who make their home at the Boston Public Garden. Adaptation by Sandra B. Eskin and Michael J. Bobbitt, who wrote the book for the musical, with music and lyrics by William Yanesh. Directed by Emily Ranii. Feb. 17-March 12. Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University. 617-353-3001, www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org

Advertisement

FRANKENSTEIN This take on the classic horror novel blends the tale of Victor Frankenstein and Frankenstein’s monster with the biography of their creator, Mary Shelley. Manual Cinema, the Chicago-based performance collective behind such innovative works as “Ada/Ava” and “The End of TV,” employs more than 500 puppets, along with live actors, projectors, and cinematic elements. Feb. 22-26. Production by Manual Cinema. Presented by ArtsEmerson. At Robert J. Orchard Stage, Emerson Paramount Center. 617-824-8400, www.ArtsEmerson.org

ALMA This two-hander by Benjamin Benne, which won the National Latinx Playwriting Award, is set in 2016, and anti-immigrant sentiment has single mother Alma (Karina Beleno Carney) fearful of being deported. It’s the eve of the SAT test for her 17-year-old daughter, Angel (Luz Lopez). To Alma, the family’s future is riding on Angel acing the test and getting into a good college. Angel has a different conception of that future. Directed by Elena Velasco. Feb. 23-March 26. Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278 (ext. 1), www.CentralSquareTheater.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

Omayra Amaya Flamenco. John Zhang

VELADA FLAMENCA Omayra Amaya Flamenco offers a distinctive vision of contemporary times through the lens of flamenco. The show features original music and choreography, as well as a cast of stellar performers, including Amaya, guitarist-composer Roberto Castellon, singer Curro Cueto, and percussionist Gonzalo Grau. The program also includes a new work featuring Boston-area dancers Sabrina Aviles, Laura Sanchez, and Yu Ling Hu. Feb. 18-19. $15-$100. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

Advertisement

LOVE & HAPPINESS Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the always entertaining Wondertwins (Boston natives Billy and Bobby McLain) explore concepts and manifestations of love. Grounded in hip-hop, the performers have developed a distinctive style that also recalls the humor of vaudeville, the sophistication of Cotton Club glory days, and the flashy pizzazz of Las Vegas. Feb. 25-26. $15-$35. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org/events/

VERSA-STYLE DANCE COMPANY Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival presents this Los Angeles-based troupe in a workshop and performance as part of the 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival in the Berkshires. A free workshop noon-1 p.m. focuses on the fundamentals of different street dance forms. At 5 p.m., the company presents the high-energy show “ORIGINS of Hip Hop.” Feb. 18. Free with registration. Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires, Pittsfield. www.jacobspillow.org/versa

WHO CAN DANCE? That’s the question at hand during an upcoming in-person and livestream event exploring racism, power, and diversity in dance. Moderated by Peter DiMuro, the talk/discussion features German author and journalist Alice Hasters and Boston Conservatory Professor of Dance Kurt A. Douglas. Feb. 17, 6 p.m. Free with registration. Goethe-Institut Boston. www.goethe.de/ins/us/en/sta/bos.html

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

WHO HOLDS UP THE SKY? This exhibition of war reportage from Ukraine includes photographs made by ordinary citizens enlisted in the Ukrainian army as they endured months of assaults by Russian invading forces on the ground and in the air. The show, organized in collaboration with the Wartime Art Archive at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) NGO in Kyiv, also includes images made by the Behind Blue Eyes project, which gave disposable cameras to Ukrainian children in Lukashivka, in the Chernihiv region, and asked them to document their experience of war for one week. Through May 21. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

SYMBIONTS: CONTEMPORARY ARTISTS AND THE BIOSPHERE “Symbionts” is the scientific term for species that thrive on interdependence — a honeybee and an apple blossom, or the beneficial bacteria in your belly that you try to keep happy with probiotics. This exhibition offers a collision of art and science where some of the 14 artists included not only examine those relationships but nurture them right there in the gallery, as some of their work lives and grows before your eyes. Through Feb. 26. MIT List Visual Arts Center, 20 Ames St., Cambridge. 617-253-4680, listart.mit.edu

TO BEGIN AGAIN: ARTISTS AND CHILDHOOD Whether you have them or not, kids are always and inevitably about one thing: the future. And for all the nurturing we provide them, whether in the close quarters of family or the broader societal context of the education system, the notion of childhood necessarily teeters between optimism and anxiety. This show takes that delicate balance on board with the understanding that childhood is the foundation on which all society is built, and the need to tip the balance in the right direction. Through Feb. 26. Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EL PUTNAM: PSEUDORANDOM In the early days of the pandemic, Putnam delved into the possibilities of performance art at a time when nobody could gather for performances. Here, videos, digital “paintings,” data visualizations, and animations reflect the shifting boundaries COVID-19 ignited — between work and home, in-person and remote, public and private. The artist reckons with the way the digital sphere shapes and reflects collective consciousness. Through March 26. Emerson Contemporary Media Art Gallery, Emerson College, 25 Avery St. https://emersoncontemporary.org/

CATE McQUAID

A still from EL Putnam’s “Context Collapse,” 2020. Four live streamed performances, single channel video, stereo sound, looping. EL Putnam





EVENTS

Comedy

DERAY DAVIS The comedian, whose credits include “Barbershop” and “Empire,” joked on his Netflix special, “How to Act Black,” that someone had changed his age online to 48. “That’s the worst thing you can do to somebody in Hollywood, is make them older,” he said. “I didn’t even know it happened until I went to an audition and Morgan Freeman was there.” Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. $35. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

SHANE TORRES The Texas native is not a big fan of alarm clocks. “No one talks about how we all wake up to a noise that inspires panic,” he says. “It’s like ‘Uuuuuuggh! Go! Till 5 o’clock.” Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. $30. Off Cabot Comedy & Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

THE COMEDY STUDIO FUNDRAISER The Studio continues to raise funds to open its new Harvard Square location with regular showcase shows. Hosted by Studio owner Rick Jenkins, with Brian Longwell, Andrew Mayer, Will Smalley, Lynn Tyne-tyne, and guests yet to be named. Feb. 21, 8 p.m. $20. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

SATURDAY FAMILY TIME: TAPPING MAPLE TREES Did you know that sugar maple tapping season is starting? At Gore Place, children and accompanying adults will learn about the process of tree tapping and making maple syrup. You will even get to try some, too! Feb. 18, 10-11:30 a.m. $16 per child, $21 per adult. Gore Place, 52 Gore St., Waltham. goreplace.org

CELEBRATE LITTLE JOE’S 30TH BIRTHDAY AT FRANKLIN PARK ZOO! The Franklin Park Zoo will be celebrating gorilla Little Joe with a special birthday cake for him and cupcakes for visitors. Children will have the opportunity to sign his birthday card, watch performances, and hear from gorilla keepers. Feb. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $17.95 per general admission zoo ticket. Franklin Park Zoo, One Franklin Park Road, Boston. zoonewengland.org

FEBRUARY BREAK KIDS COOKING CAMP If your child enjoys helping you cook at home, they will love this camp teaching kids new recipes every day. They will make their own meals for lunch and learn about kitchen safety and hygiene and nutrition. They can take home all of the recipes at the end of the camp. Feb. 20-23, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $340. Duck Soup, 365 Boston Post Rd #106, Sudbury. eventbrite.com

MADDIE BROWNING



