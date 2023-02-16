Watch: ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 teaser will make you a believer

The teaser features AFC Richmond players and employees recreating their own versions of Lasso’s famous “Believe” sign, a yellow poster with blue letters that hung — slightly crooked — above his office door before it was ripped in half by character Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) in the season 2 finale.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ released a new teaser for season three of “Ted Lasso,” which showed the series’ namesake — played by Jason Sudeikis — being his usual chipper self. The next chapter in the series is slated for release on March 15, according to the streaming service.

Everyone’s favorite mustachioed coach from Kansas will make a return to the English football stadium next month.

Advertisement

“In this third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for ...West Ham United,” according to a description of what fans can expect.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The roughly one-minute clip opens with shots of players Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) thinking of ways to design their own signs in the team’s locker room, to surprise Lasso.

The camera then cuts to Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), who owns the team, as she eats one of Lasso’s signature biscuits, before then showing Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) as she sprinkle silver stars on a similar sign that she’s making.

More characters are also shown working on their own versions of the “Believe” sign before eventually holding them up to the camera, each blue word written out in a way that seems to reflect their unique personalities. (Jamie misspells “Believe” as “Beleive,” and a poster made by Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift) is done with perfect brush strokes).

Advertisement

Roy grunts and frowns as he shows off his nearly-blank piece of paper, with a tiny “Believe” scrawled in the middle of it. For his part, Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) dances around with his poster, which spells the word out to look like a big smile.

After the characters each have their turn on the screen, Lasso and his faithful sidekick, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), walk into an empty locker room to find the “Believe” signs hanging above each respective players’ cubby.

Lasso turns to Beard and says, “Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen.”

Frank Turner’s “I Still Believe” plays throughout the video, which ends with a yellow poster announcing the show’s highly-anticipated return.





Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.