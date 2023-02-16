With nuance, TV reflects the many shades of grief

Yeah, it doesn’t work. The general formula for grief is, to put it mildly, a scam, a cultural hoax that engenders all kinds of misdirected emotion. There is no deadline for heartbreak, no preset stages to go through on the way to complete healing. There may be no complete healing. Every death you meet is unique, triggering its own particular anguish and timespan. But if you don’t follow the Official Rules of Bereavement, often unspoken yet loud and clear, you can feel like damaged goods and mightily alone.

So you take a few days off from work, cry your eyes out, greet the friends, eat the lasagna, and busy yourself with arrangements so you don’t dwell. You don’t want to be sad after a week, maybe two; people might think you’re pathetic, and weak, and even unstable. The death of a loved one can be hard, but hey, that’s life, and life goes on, and life is good, and life is short, and when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, even if you happen to find lemonade repulsive.

Advertisement

That’s why I’ve been pleased, in recent years, to see grief become a recurring central theme on scripted TV shows — both comedies (“Dead to Me,” “After Life,” “And Just Like That,” “Fleabag”) and dramas (“This Is Us,” “Sorry for Your Loss,” “Euphoria,” “A Million Little Things”). We all lose people along the way, that’s just fact; and yet, unfortunately, the subject and its complexities remain somewhat taboo and underexplored. The TV shows that pursue individualized patterns of mourning offer consolation to those of us — and I believe that’s most of us — who find ourselves outside the grief “norm.”

Two current shows take on the topic with especially rich emotional honesty. One, strangely enough, is based on a video game, that space where gunshots and blood spatter are like breathing in and breathing out. HBO’s “The Last of Us” is set on an Earth whose population has been decimated by a fungal pandemic, so, in a way, everyone is in a state of grief — even if they’re too busy trying to survive to address it. Likewise the societies in two other HBO series, “The Leftovers” and “Station Eleven,” both of which give us people working their way directly through futility to find meaning in spite of it.

Advertisement

But the focus of “The Last of Us” is on Pedro Pascal’s Joel, a hardened, practical guy who isn’t accustomed to being vulnerable, and who still appears shattered by the fatal shooting of his 12-year-old daughter 20 years earlier at the start of the pandemic. He has been more or less in a state of avoidance for two decades, willing to fight against anything and anyone except his own despair — a bit like our heroine in “Fleabag,” a fighter going to extremes to dodge her grief. You can see Joel’s sorrow embedded in his expression, his unfaced grief having metastasized like the fungus we see ever-growing all around him. He can barely form new bonds because his fear of losing another loved one has choked off his willingness.

The question at the heart of the show: Can the endearing 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey), whom Joel is smuggling across the country, open his heart? Will his connection with Ellie begin the process that he has been blocking? A major character doesn’t generally change in the course of one episode; it’s a shift whose every step needs to be recognized and honored across at least one season, sometimes more. There was a lot going on in “This Is Us,” but it was the death of Jack, and the various responses to it by his loving family, that was the spine of the drama for six seasons. Watching Joel morph into a full human again in a post-apocalyptic world — if, indeed, that is what’s happening — is lovely, a testament not only to the value of grieving but also the schedule-less-ness of it. It has been 20 years since Joel’s daughter died, but it might as well have been last month. Same for Nadia in “Russian Doll,” whose mother died decades earlier.

Advertisement

Khloe Bruno (left) and Anna Uzele in "Dear Edward." APPLE TV+

“Dear Edward,” now running on Apple TV+, is, like the granddaddy of all shows about death and mourning, ”Six Feet Under,” a sort of opus on grieving. Earnest, sometimes a bit sentimental, it follows the survivors of those who died in a plane crash, zeroing in on the single survivor of the crash, 12-year-old Edward. The adults, many of whom meet in a weekly therapy group, are grieving differently, as happens in life; some find themselves rushing forward too quickly, others backward, into memories and regrets. Edward, poignantly, deeply misses his older brother, his best friend and protector. In what looks like an emotional bridge, he has transferred those feelings onto his extroverted teen neighbor, sleeping nights on the floor by her bed. Edward’s caretaker aunt, played by Taylor Schilling, wisely sees Edward’s need to cling to Shay until he’s truly ready to deal.

Advertisement

Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” has also given us a kid, 15-year-old Devi, in grief. After the sudden death of her father, Devi is unable to walk for three months. Once she’s on her feet, though, she begins to run from it until she no longer can. But most of the grieving characters on TV are adults in midlife, losing partners (Carrie in “And Just Like That”), siblings (Sam in “Somebody Somewhere”), and, of course, parents (Beth in “Life & Beth,” Tig in “One Mississippi”), ricocheting madly as they try to look back and ahead simultaneously.

Marc Maron delivers some wonderful musings about grief in his new HBO special, “From Bleak to Dark,” as he talks about the sudden death of his girlfriend, filmmaker Lynn Shelton. His openness is liberating, as he remembers how, in his naked grief, he felt like a zoo animal with a sign on the cage reading “Grieving Man.” He’s ready to find humor in death and its aftermath, saying, “She passed away and it was the most horrible thing that’s ever happened to me — and I’m sure to her.” Like this spate of TV series, he’s giving his listeners an invitation to take on their losses, to confront them and feel them, with the possibility that they might just come out laughing.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.