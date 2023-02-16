In the North End, a lot less outdoor dining on the menu this summer

The Wu administration on Thursday released new outdoor dining guidelines for neighborhoods across the city, including a sharp cutback in the North End.

For three summers, the narrow streets of the North End bustled with diners on the sidewalks and in the parking spaces outside its 70 or so restaurants.

While restaurants in most of Boston will be allowed to set up tables both on sidewalks and in parking spaces after submitting engineering plans and paying a fee, restaurants in the North End will be limited to sidewalks only, which would amount to a substantial reduction in potential outdoor seating for many establishments.

It’s a response to concerns by some residents over noise, crowding, and loss of precious parking in the historic Italian neighborhood. And it comes ahead of this summer’s closure of the Sumner Tunnel, which city officials say could push even more traffic on to North End streets.

A meeting was scheduled Thursday evening to brief restaurant owners on this year’s program. The announcement is likely to stir controversy for Mayor Michelle Wu, who is already known for her rocky relationship with local business leaders.

Some North End restaurateurs tussled with Wu last year, after she required restaurants in the neighborhood — but nowhere else — to pay a $7,500 seasonal fee to put tables outside. City officials eventually spread the charge over five months and allowed reduced fees in select cases, based on a restaurant’s location, patio size, and the status of its liquor license. (The $794,000 collected by the end of August funneled to cleaning services and traffic accommodations.)

Yet the back-and-forth did little to satisfy restaurateurs or worried residents. Four business owners sued Wu in an attempt to recoup the outdoor dining fees, which they called “unconstitutional,” and held angry press conferences. Neighbors still complained that the streets remained crowded and dirty, despite the city’s efforts.

In the rest of the city, the new rules are a bid to simply clarify what’s allowed — and where. Businesses that wish to participate will have to submit professional site plans and pay a $199 to $399 fee each month, depending on whether or not they have a liquor license.

It’s a step-up in regulation from the past three years, when the city ran a pandemic-era pilot program with lax rules that let most restaurants to go al fresco easily and for free. Only in 2022 did the city release a packet of regulations that required mandatory automobile and workers’ compensation insurance and concrete jersey or water-filled barriers around the tables.

Regardless, the move will likely be heralded by the majority of Boston restaurateurs, who lauded outdoor dining as a saving grace during the slower months of the pandemic. Then-mayor Marty Walsh debuted the program in 2020 when capacity restrictions limited how many diners could sit inside. Some saw revenue surge, as their overall capacity grew significantly.

Christopher Glionna, owner of Aquitaine and Metropolis in the South End, added that the new city guidelines do not ask too much of restaurants. His two businesses were able to add dozens of seats each because of the public space program.

“The site plans are reasonable and appropriate,” Glionna said. “And a small fee is reasonable and appropriate.”

David Doyle, owner of Tres Gatos and Casa Verde in Jamaica Plain, said in January that eliminating that rule has been a boon for the Boston food scene and a success with customers. More than 300 restaurants participated in the program in summer 2022.

“The flowering of patios in all corners of the city was one of the true silver linings of the pandemic,” he added.





Diti Kohli