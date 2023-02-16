The sky’s full of balloons. Here’s where some of them are coming from.

After the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Feb. 4, fighter planes opened fire on three other unidentified flying objects. These haven’t been positively identified. But on Tuesday, White House spokesman John Kirby said that the three craft “could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose.”

If the US military plans to shoot down every stray balloon that comes along, the nation’s top guns will be busy for a long time. That’s because US government agencies, university researchers, and private corporations launch thousands of balloons of various types every year, and not all of them are accounted for.

On Thursday, President Biden said the three objects shot down over the weekend were “most likely tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions.” Biden also called for new regulations that would more closely track high-altitude balloons launched from US soil, as well as international standards for global regulation of such flights.

“There’s no question there’s a lot of balloons up there at any given time,” said Kerry Emanuel, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “Usually NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] and the people who track these things pay no attention to them.”

But with US air defenses now on high alert, “they may just be shooting down balloons that ordinarily they would ignore,” Emanuel said.

And there are plenty of potential targets. The US National Weather Service releases 184 balloons every day. That’s over 67,000 balloons per year. And that doesn’t count the world’s other weather trackers, which launch balloons every day from 900 locations around the globe.

US weather balloons are fairly small, with a diameter of about five feet at launch. But they expand as the air around them gets thinner. At high altitude, they’re up to 25 feet across. The balloons usually disintegrate after climbing to about 20 miles up. The equipment used to measure wind and temperature floats back to earth on a parachute.(These devices, called radiosondes, only weigh about a pound and often include instructions on how to mail them back to the weather service, if they’re found by a passerby.)

Tracking high-altitude balloons on radar is harder than it looks.

“These balloons are made out of plastic or vinyl,” said Bryan Clark, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, a defense and foreign policy think tank in Washington. As a result, “they’re transparent to radar... You can only detect the payload at the bottom of the canopy.”

With their small payloads, weather balloons are especially hard to spot. Because they’re not considered a significant threat to navigation, federal regulations don’t require that these balloons be visible on radar. However, larger balloons are supposed to carry simple devices, often made of aluminum foil, that reflect radar signals. They’re also supposed to be equipped with a remote control system for bringing the balloon down.

A meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., prepares a weather balloon for release on April 17, 2019. William Widmer/NYT

Even so, balloons have been known to go rogue. In 1998, a Canadian balloon went out of control and across the Atlantic, defying attempts by the Canadian air force to shoot it down. The bullet-riddled balloon eventually came to earth in Finland.

NASA, meanwhile, uses giant balloons to carry massive astronomical observatories to the edge of space. Made by South Dakota-based Aerostar International, these balloons hold a million cubic feet of helium.

“You could put a football stadium in that balloon when it’s fully inflated,” said Aerostar vice president Russ Van Der Werff. “They’ll carry 6,000 pounds to 140,000 feet,” the equivalent of lifting a Chevrolet Suburban 30 miles up. But these balloons can only stay aloft for a few days at most.

Aerostar’s Thunderhead balloon carries up to 400,000 cubic feet of helium, stands about 62 feet tall, and carries a payload of about 125 pounds. The Thunderhead is steerable, like the Chinese balloon. But it doesn’t doesn’t have propellers or turbines. Instead, it uses a system that adjusts the amount of helium in the balloon to make it rise or fall.

Van Der Werff said that computers armed with decades of atmospheric data can accurately predict wind directions at various altitudes. By changing its altitude, “you can definitely fly a balloon around the world,” he said. And they can stay aloft for months.

Aerostar launches up to 200 balloons a year. The company has signed contracts with the US Forest Service for monitoring wildfires, and with the Defense Department for use in surveillance and communication systems.Similar steerable balloons have been studied by military planners for some time. (In 2021, Popular Mechanics magazine reported on a Pentagon program called Cold Star that would collect information from radar-invisible balloons hovering far above a battlefield.)

Of course, the US could use such balloons to spy on other countries. China claimed this week that the US has sent balloons over its territory 10 times in the past year, a claim the US denies.

But if the Chinese balloon is the harbinger of an ongoing spy campaign against the US, Clark said the nation must develop a cheaper way to shoot them down.

“I think we’re going to see more of them because we’re looking,” he said. “Now the question is how you can go after them without breaking the bank.” Clark said unmanned drones with air-to-air missiles should be sent against helium-filled intruders, rather than expensive fighter planes with highly paid pilots.

But even drones are a costly option, if they’re just shooting at some derelict gas bags.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.