South Boston officials object to convention center land plan

Three South Boston politicians signaled their continued objection to a land deal that the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority is pursuing for property across D Street from the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. State Senator Nick Collins and City Councilors Ed Flynn and Michael Flaherty sent a letter to the MCCA board and to top finance officials in the Healey and Wu administrations on Wednesday, objecting to the MCCA’s plan to offer a 99-year lease for six-plus acres along D and E streets. The MCCA issued the request for proposals for this land during Thanksgiving week with a 30-day turnaround, resulting in only two bidders, the politicians said. “These assets were taken by eminent domain for a particular public purpose that is not being executed with an open-ended bid offering,” the three politicians wrote. “This has given rise to the concern about the MCCA land banking under false pretenses.” MCCA officials, meanwhile, say the land disposition would create parking for conventioneers, office space for the authority, and long-term revenue to help subsidize convention operations. — JON CHESTO

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

JOB TRAINING

Advertisement

JVS has a new CEO

Jewish Vocational Service Boston announced on Thursday that it has promoted Kira Khazatsky to be its new president and chief executive. She has been at JVS Boston, one of New England’s largest job-training nonprofits, for 16 years, most recently as its chief operating officer. She succeeds David Fleishman, the former Newton schools superintendent, who was appointed to run JVS last year. Fleishman told JVS staffers that he is returning to a “public education leadership” position; he explained that he did not want to go into a superintendent search process while serving as CEO of the agency, so he is stepping down, taking a break, then will be a candidate for a superintendency. In a statement, Fleishman said about his unexpected departure that “it has become increasingly clear to me in recent months that my passion is working fully in person in public education.” With an annual budget of $26 million and a 230-person staff, Boston-based JVS helps more than 15,000 people, most of them adult immigrants, to enter the labor market and develop new job skills. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Former head of Wirecard defends statement on health of company

Markus Braun, the former chief executive of collapsed tech firm Wirecard, insisted he acted properly when he told markets two months before the company’s spectacular demise that a KPMG probe found no wrongdoing — even though the auditor didn’t have access to the documents it needed. Testifying at his Munich trial over the demise of the company, Braun said on Thursday that while KMPG was missing all documents for the years 2016 to 2018 from a business area under review, publishing the ad hoc release was still within his “margin of appreciation” as a company executive. He said a KPMG partner working on the case had also told him that and the firm itself didn’t publish a correction after his release. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Lufthansa cancels more than 1,000 flights amid strikes

Lufthansa will cancel at least 1,200 flights for Friday due to strikes at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs, the latest disruption to hit Europe’s biggest airline after an IT incident grounded its fleet on Wednesday. Lufthansa will cull the flights due to a one-day walkout from ground crew at its two biggest airports, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. The move is set to complicate travel plans for delegates attending the Munich Security Conference, a major annual event for defense and foreign policymakers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford to suspend production of electric pickup after battery fire

Ford Motor Co. has suspended production and halted shipments of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup after a battery caught fire during a pre-delivery quality check. Production at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich., has been stopped until at least the end of next week. The automaker said in a statement Wednesday night it has no reason to believe electric pickups already in use by customers are affected by the battery issue. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

APPS

Samsung to put fertility app on smartwatches

Samsung joined the latest funding round for Swedish fertility tracking app Natural Cycles as lead investor, seeking to introduce the female-health technology to its Galaxy series smartwatches. The Natural Cycles app, which monitors body temperature to gauge fertility, in 2018 became the first contraceptive of its kind to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Samsung expects to introduce the app on Galaxy Watch 5 devices in the second quarter, with its investment part of a $7 million funding round for Natural Cycles. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

Nestle sales down amid price hikes

Nestle sold fewer of its products in the fourth quarter as price hikes turned consumers off branded items, a signal the world’s biggest food company is reaching the limits of its pricing power. Volume dropped 2.6 percent, declining for a second consecutive quarter, the maker of Nescafe coffee said Thursday. The last time Nestle’s volume was negative was in the first quarter of 1999. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AVIATION

Airbus expects to produce fewer of its top-selling jet because of parts shortage

Airbus pushed back targets to ramp up production of its bestselling jetliner as it continues to grapple with part shortages that already led to lower-than-planned deliveries last year. The manufacturer now aims to reach a monthly output of its A320-family model of 65 units by the end of 2024, and go to 75 in 2026. Both goals are about a year later than Airbus’s previous projections. At the same time, the plane maker is increasing production of its bigger widebody jets as long-haul travel returns. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INFLATION

A full English breakfast will cost you more

The price of a full English breakfast has soared to a record high even as the UK’s overall rate of inflation slows. The average cost of ingredients to make a traditional fry-up jumped by more than 22 percent from a year earlier in January. That’s the biggest increase since Bloomberg started the Breakfast Index in June. The index crunches data from Britain’s Office for National Statistics, looking at the prices of sausage, bacon, eggs, bread, butter, tomatoes, mushrooms, milk, tea, and coffee. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates jump to highest level in more than a month

The average long-term US mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level in five weeks, bad news for home shoppers heading into the spring buying season. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.32 percent from 6.12 percent last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.92 percent. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08 percent in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to raise its key lending rate in a bid to cool the economy and and bring down stubborn, four-decade high inflation. — ASSOCIATED PRESS