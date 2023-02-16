Boston holds its own on list of best cities for bachelorette parties

The study, conducted by the lawn care company Lawn Love (more on that later) examined the country’s 200 biggest cities for factors including the number of attractions per square mile and how many malls, gay bars, strip clubs, and karaoke bars there are. They also looked at the number of restaurants, liquor stores, and wineries. Transportation, safety, and affordability were also taken into consideration. In all, there were 21 total metrics, and Miami came out on top.

You might think that New Orleans would rank higher than Boston on a list of the best cities for bachelorette parties, but according to a new survey about raucous last hurrahs, you’d be wrong. Boston was No. 22 on the list, and New Orleans was 26th.

Welcome back to Survey Says, in which we share some of the random, absurd, and occasionally useful polls from the world of travel.

Advertisement

“Magic City is ideal for a lively and glamorous getaway, with plenty of nightlife options, bars, and liquor stores per square mile (proximity matters if you plan to barhop). Good thing it’s also safe and easy to get around the city by foot or car,” the team at Lawn Love reported. And “if drinking and dancing aren’t on your agenda, Miami is also full of art to admire, beauty clinics and spas to relax and reset, and the most restaurants per square mile.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Other highlights from the study?

Worcester shows up on the list at No. 86, and Springfield comes in at No. 106. Providence ranked No. 2 in cities with the most nightlife options, behind San Francisco, but ahead of Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Alexandria, Va. The cities with the fewest nightlife options? Anchorage; Chesapeake, Va.; Surprise, Ariz.; Palmdale, Calif.; and Peoria, Calif.

Here’s the top 25:

Miami New York San Francisco Las Vegas Los Angeles Houston Portland, Ore. Atlanta Seattle Chicago Orlando Denver Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Pittsburgh San Diego Austin, Texas Phoenix St. Louis Washington, D.C. Honolulu Philadelphia Boston Minneapolis Dallas Jersey City

The full ranking can be found at lawnlove.com/blog/best-bachelorette-party-destinations.

Advertisement

And about that site … I wondered why a lawn care company would do in-depth surveys that seem to be about destinations and not at all about landscaping, so I e-mailed John Schmidt, Lawn Love’s communications manager. He got back to me right away:

“Great question. We have an incredible, in-house data team who is able to gather all of the included data from the web. They can gather information on lawn care, as well as many other topics, like food and lifestyle content. Some of our studies are more ‘on-brand,’ such as 2023′s Cities With the Most Green Space. However, we recognize that our readers have interest outside of what our brand pertains to, so we like to throw in some more ‘fun’ and lifestyle type of studies like this one as well.”

Come back next week when Christopher Muther will dazzle us with other random “facts” from the world of travel studies. Until then, party on, readers.









Chris Morris can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @morrisglobe.