Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, family says in statement

Last March, Willis’s family said he would be stepping away from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia , which affected his cognitive abilities.

Beloved actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, according to a statement released by his family on Thursday.

“Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the announcement said. It was signed by Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex wife, Demi Moore, and children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement continued.

Advertisement

The family called FTD “a cruel disease” that can strike anyone. For people under 60, it is the most common form of dementia, the statement said. Other symptoms include change in behavior, decline in mental abilities, language problems, and physical problems, according to the National Health Service website.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“And because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” the statement said.

Their statement says there are currently no treatments for the disease, but the Willis family is hoping to change that.

“As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The statement was posted on the Association for Frontotemporal Dementia website, and Willis’s family encouraged those affected by the disease to seek information and support through the organization.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” the statement continued. “We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

Advertisement





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.