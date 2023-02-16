How will I find someone again?

Q. I live just outside of a small city. I was married for 15 years (no kids because he didn’t want them), and while we adored each other, the marriage had issues. One was his shame around sexuality. We tried to work on it together, but after many years I was really at the end of my tether. I gave him what was basically an ultimatum: divorce (which neither of us wanted), go back to therapy (which he didn’t want), or open our marriage. He chose the last option, and after a lot of conversation we started down that path. Turns out, it was fantastic.

I rekindled a relationship with my first love, and he and my husband became good friends. But my marriage still had problems. It ended, but we preserved the friendship. Basically, I went right into a decade-plus relationship with my first love, who has a child. Ultimately we also broke up and ended things on a good note about two years ago.

Since then I have dated some, and had another four-year relationship. But I just ended that, and now at age 50 I find myself single and without children for the first time since I was 23. I lead self-love trainings and work with people around trauma. I really need to do my own work. I really want to be in a partnership, but only if it’s with someone who is also working on themselves.

Here comes the question: How do I find that? It seems that everyone is either married or there is a reason they’re not. There are so many more amazing women in the world than men. I know that’s a bit of an overgeneralization. I don’t want to be on the dating sites; they depress me. Also, I live a very alternative lifestyle and I just don’t find interesting people on those sites (I have tried them all). I try to get out into the world to do fun things. I have this sense that my person is looking for me but we just can’t find each other.

Any words of wisdom? Thank you for listening.

SINGLE

A. You say you can’t find your person, but you’ve already found three people who made you happy for many years at a time. It hasn’t been that difficult for you to find partners. You just couldn’t line up your next one for right now.

Some of your inner work should focus on partnering with yourself. That sounds very self-help-ish, but that’s the goal, right? To know that you can be happy on your own? There is great freedom in being alone without feeling much loneliness. If you can be happy while single it makes it easier to have fun as you look. You can go on dates and and enjoy intimacy without feeling pressure that every connection leads to something deep and meaningful.

I do a lot of talking with my therapist these days about discomfort, and why so many of us, myself included, want to dismiss that feeling as soon as possible. Sitting with discomfort is unpleasant, but it’s often what gets us to the next good thing.

You’re very uncomfortable being single. Being alone makes you feel frustrated — and maybe scared. Accept that without trying to find a quick fix.

Once your single life starts to feel normal — even satisfying — you can start looking again. Maybe expand the geography of your search. Try to discover one interesting thing about everyone you talk to. Most people do have something good to say if you ask the right questions.

Accept that this takes time. We’ve been saying this a lot lately: Dating involves patience. A ton of it. You can’t skip this part, and there’s a lot to learn from it.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

If you regard men generally in such low esteem, you may be feeling burnout and need to take a break from dating. Especially if you feel like you’ve had to walk a tightrope to accommodate your past partners. Focus for a while on enjoying parts of life that don’t involve romance.

TERMINATER5





Take a break from looking for a partner. Spend time doing whatever work you mentioned and also find other things that bring you joy besides sex/partnership. Join pickleball, learn to line dance. I don’t know — but find joy outside of relationships first.

THENURSE





You’ve essentially never been alone, and you just ended a relationship. You’re doing better than most of us. Don’t be so anxious about this.

FREEADVICEFORYOU

