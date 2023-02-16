Podcast host Jay Shetty on Tom Hanks, vegan chocolate, and avoiding red-eye flights

If you could travel anywhere right now, and money was no object, where would you go? I think it would have to be to the great migration in East Africa to see the crossing of wildebeest, zebras, and antelope and all the herd animals that go from the Serengeti in Tanzania to Kenya. I think if I could go and see that, it would be amazing. Last year I got to visit Rwanda and track mountain gorillas. You basically go out in the woods and look for them for two hours and then you find them and we walked with a family of 18 twice in a row. The gorillas are really peaceful unless you touch their children or come close to them in a threatening way. They actually make this sound [a deep clearing of the throat] and the gorillas literally make it back to you and that means we come in peace. So if you do it and they do it back to you, it means we’re on the same team.

Author, relationship coach, and motivational speaker Jay Shetty’s podcast, “On Purpose,” has, according to a September 2022 Forbes magazine article, been viewed more than 7 billion times. His latest book, “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go,” is a New York Times bestseller, and his message of purpose, mindfulness, self-awareness, and love has resonated with tons of A-list celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, whose wedding (at the former Cambridge resident’s estate in Georgia) he officiated last summer. The one-time monk is kicking off a 14-city US tour (before heading to Canada, Australia, Asia, India, and Europe) called “Love Rules,” which is coming to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Feb. 22. “It’s a truly unique, interactive experience where everyone at the show will be a part of the show,” he said in a recent phone call. “I’ll be spending a lot of time in the audience and I’ll have a few experiments up onstage with willing and volunteering audience members.” We caught up with the Wood Green, London, native — who lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Radhi Devlukia, a vegan chef, dietitian, and entrepreneur — to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? London, to go home to see our families. Both my family and my wife’s family live in London.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? On my own. I have been used to doing it on my own for such a long time and find it better to really tailor-make my experiences. I like to get recommendations from friends and family, as opposed to leaving it up to one person’s [suggestions].

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? I think it’s a great idea … a fantastic idea. Usually though, I take my phone with me when traveling on vacation and for work stuff. I’m very grateful that I am able to switch off when on the plane.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? I definitely don’t take all of my vacation time. I don’t have a specific amount, but I don’t take more than a couple of weeks a year.

What has been your worst vacation experience? I was a student, maybe 18 or 19 years old, and I was in Germany — in Frankfurt — on a meditation retreat. When I left, I got to the airport and I missed my flight. I didn’t have any money on me at the time, and my debit card was really low [in funds]. I tried to call everyone back at the retreat, but I guess they were meditating and weren’t on their phones, so I ended up sleeping in the airport chapel because it was the only safe place I could find. I woke up the next morning and begged the person at the desk to put me on the next flight, which they kindly did. So it went from a bad experience to a great experience.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? I think now it’s relax and adventure, but I always end up learning something. The past few years I’ve had more relaxing vacations. When I was a kid, I loved Roman history, so going to Rome was pretty spectacular. I also loved learning about Egyptian history, so that was pretty incredible. Those were the top two.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? Probably Rick Rubin’s new book that I just bought at the airport. It’s called “The Creative Act: A Way of Being.” Rick Rubin was famously involved in Eminem’s career and Eminem was my favorite music artist growing up. Rick Rubin just has this very alternative, creative mind and so I’m excited to read it because I think it will continue to help tap into universal creativity and really open my mind, which I’m excited about.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? I think it would be Tom Hanks. I just feel like he must have great taste. I feel like he knows a lot about the world, or at least he’s traveled the world a lot.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? I think it’s luggage. If you can get them a suitcase, or mini carry-on suitcase, that’s a great gift. I feel like … as someone who travels a lot, my bags either break or get damaged or whatever it may be. Or even a book. That’s a good gift to give to a traveler because they’ve got time.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? Probably Hu Kitchen chocolate. It’s vegan. Their chocolate is amazing.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? When we went to Rwanda last year, we bought this chess board with gorilla[-shaped] pieces instead of traditional chess pieces. It was made locally and it’s really beautiful.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? I don’t have one. I haven’t got one that I’m loyal to, that I use all the time.

What has travel taught you? I think traveling has taught me just how pretty open we have to be to different cultures and different backgrounds and how we all have different walks of life. I think we often don’t necessarily understand why people are the way they are or how they think until we visit where they’re from. So I think that it broadens our mind-set [about] people’s stories and people’s journeys and why they are the way they are. I went to Hawaii a couple of years ago, which was a really beautiful trip. We were learning about the petroglyphs [lava rock carvings etched into stone centuries ago by native Hawaiians] and they were telling us how when a baby is born they cut the umbilical cord and place it in a circular direction on the earth and then they draw a line around it to always remind the child that they’re always connected to the earth and that’s where they come from. And so I love these moments of culture you’d never discover otherwise … you’d never understand the richness of cultural history.

What is your best travel tip? Avoid red-eye flights if you can. I think too many people take red-eyes and then wonder why traveling is so hard. Even though you feel like you’re wasting a day or whatever it may be, you won’t, because energetically you need to sleep in a bed to sleep well. Of course when you’re going on a long haul, I understand, but generally avoid sleeping through the night on a plane. I think it’s really tough to get a good night’s sleep and to get good quality sleep. You’ll probably struggle on the other end.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.