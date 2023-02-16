Portland with the kids? We put it to the test.

We stuffed the car with sleds, ice skates, and snowshoes. What we didn’t count on was an Arctic chill that made a quick dash to the car a frostbite risk. We did manage to enjoy the glory that is Portland outdoors, for all of 30 minutes. Your visit is bound to out-fun ours if you simply manage to avoid a once-in-100-years deep freeze! Here’s what we discovered on our visit to Portland with a lively 6-year-old traveler.

PORTLAND — Portland is a lot of things: a foodie’s dream town, a craft brew hot spot, a beautiful historic seaport. In other words, a decidedly grown-up escape. Can this “baby Boston” deliver the goods when it comes to tiny tourists? We put it to the test during the toughest season of all, winter.

It’s a foolproof parent hack: Pick a hotel with a pool and the kids will be delighted. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

All hail the hotel pool

Kids don’t care if you’re in Paris, France, or Paris, Maine — as long as there’s a pool. According to Ava, our pint-size travel buddy, splashing around in the pool at the 125-room Hampton Inn Portland Downtown-Waterfront (www.hilton.com; from $132) was a highlight of our trip. The Hampton Inn is one of three hotels in the city with an indoor swimming pool, and we liked the price point. Although the water temp could’ve been a few degrees warmer, we enjoyed the heck out of that pool. Extra points for microwaves and mini-fridges in guest rooms and the complimentary hot breakfast with the best feature in Kid Land, a waffle machine. (Not to mention, mini chocolate chips and tiny packets of peanut butter, plus chocolate and maple syrup.) It doesn’t get better than that when you’re 6.

Kids can’t get enough of the water- and ball-themed exhibits at the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Saturday fun day (indoors, if you please)

We probably could’ve spent all day in the pool, but The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine (www.kitetails.org; $15 per ticket; under 18 months free; timed reservations) at Thompson’s Point is definitely worth a visit. Spread over three floors, with more than 30,000 square feet of exhibit space, the museum is packed with engaging exhibits.

Expect toddler cuteness overload. This place is crawling with little people (Ava was an elder at 6) navigating the fabulous climbing zone near the entrance and making plastic balls and water do interesting things at the water-powered “Go with the Flow” and “Ramp Up,” exhibits. The Our Neighborhood zone is adorable, with a lobster boat, fish market, fire truck with pole, and more. Our girl especially liked the Lite-Brite-esque “Illuminate” exhibit, and the Maker Space, where little ones are trusted with glue guns. Thompson’s Point is also home to an outdoor public ice rink, but that was closed during our visit.

Since the weather outside was frightful, we sprung for tickets to Maddy’s Theatre (tickets $20), within the children’s museum. The hourlong show “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!,” based on the book by Mo Willems, got a thumbs-up from Ava. (This production has ended, but two more will open this spring, ideal for kids from age 5 to 10 and their families.)

When it’s cold outside, think retro fun like candlepin bowling. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

With sea smoke on the bay and the wind whipping off the Atlantic, a visit to the sledding hill was a tough sell. Leaning into the theme of retro fun, we thought: candlepin bowling! You know you’ve found the real deal when half the neon letters aren’t working: at West-Port Bowling Lanes in nearby Westbrook (www.facebook.com/WestPortBowling/; $4 per person per game; rental shoes $2.50), the sign reads W T POR BO LING LANES. We knew that we were in the right (kid-friendly) place when we saw a “Happy Birthday Justin” banner and a queue of kids at the toy-grabbing claw machine. Ava was delighted with the special shoes and colorful balls; we were happy to see one of those anti-gutter-ball apparatuses. We’d forgotten a couple of things, though: Candlepin bowling is hard. Plus, we hate bowling. But our first-time junior bowler had a grand time heaving the balls down the wooden lane, and watching the pin machine miraculously line them back up.

There will be carbs. Some options for kid-friendly food.

Dining with small fry is a good excuse to check out well-regarded but unfancy eateries like Becky’s Diner (www.beckysdiner.com), a family-run spot on Portland’s working waterfront. The fish couldn’t be fresher, and Becky’s buttermilk fried chicken is the definition of good diner grub. They’re open 362½ days a year, they say, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

What kid doesn’t love pizza? Although there are outposts of Otto Pizza (www.ottoportland.com) close to home now, we went to their OG Congress Street location for one of Otto’s pulled pork and mango thin-crust pies, a perfect marriage of sweet and savory. Otto’s mashed potato, bacon, and scallion pizza was named one of the best pizzas in America by the Food Network.

Traveling with kids is a great excuse to introduce them to new foods — which is why we opted for takeout at Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro (www.greenelephantmaine.com) on Saturday night. The appetizer side of the menu offers potentially kid-friendly bites like crunchy edamame and veggie dumplings with two kinds of dip (a huge hit with our girl), along with good things to share, like steamed vegetables with peanut sauce, stir-fried Asian veggies with tofu (your kid may discover that tofu is awesome), and Thai ginger noodles.

When it is freezing outside, chowder is the perfect choice. Gilbert’s Chowder House (www.gilbertschowderhouse.com ) serves several flavors, including chicken and corn, so even the pickiest kid will find one to like. There’s also a chowder sampler, with shot-glass-size servings of all their chowders, along with sandwiches and lobster rolls. Prices are reasonable, and the skinny space, with booths and a bar, is good for families in wintertime. “It only gets rowdy in the summer, like every other place on Commercial Street!,” our server said.

No trip to Maine is complete without a whoopie pie, and one of our favorite spots is Cape Whoopies (www.capewhoopies.com) in South Portland. These “gourmet whoopie pies” are not as sugary-sweet as your typical whoopie, and (a shout-out for those who aren’t driving) there’s a Mast Landing Brewing taproom (www.mastlandingbrewing.com) next door.

Bundle up and take a walk along the ocean. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Kids just wanna have (outdoor) fun

Our kids have a banner from Etsy in their room that reads “Go play outside.” Clearly, we’re believers in fresh air. If you’re a hardy New England brood with plenty of warm clothing and some outdoor toys, there’s plenty to keep you occupied in Portland. Local favorite Edward Payson Park, in Back Cove, is a go-to zone for winter recreation. There’s a sledding hill with some serious incline, an ice-skating pond, and a terrain park with skiing and snowboarding. Closer to town, Deering Oaks Park has a cross-country ski trail and an ice-skating pond. (Fun fact: Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington skated here during the filming of “The Preacher’s Wife.”) There’s also great sledding at Eastern Prom (a.k.a. the Eastern Promenade) and the Riverside Golf Course. Even if you’re only up for a winter walk, the Eastern Promenade is a worthy stop — this 68.2-acre property skirts the city harbor and Casco Bay, with beautiful views in any season.

Even on the coldest day, a walk to Portland Head Light is irresistible. You can get nice and close to Maine’s oldest lighthouse (circa 1791), even if you can’t go inside. (The keeper’s house functions as a gift shop during the summer.) We put on two layers of coats and hats to wander the coastal paths of 90-acre Fort Williams Park, alongside the lighthouse.

Just inside the entrance at the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, you’ll find this — a wonderful climbing structure that sure beats the heck out of those scary ball pits. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Once Ava is older, we’ll plan a self-guided walking tour of the Portland Freedom Trail (www.mainehistory.org), featuring 13 sites honoring 19th-century Black Mainers who worked to abolish slavery. The tour includes monuments, meeting houses, and places along the local Underground Railroad that were used to stealthily move enslaved people across the US border to Canada.

We’d like to tell you we spent the rest of our weekend in Portland visiting all the museums, or involved in some other enriching activity. But we’d be lying. Instead, we spent more happy hours in the hotel pool, and prowled Old Port Candy Company (www.oldportcandyco.com) in search of Unicorn Poop fudge (no luck, but Birthday Cake Batter fudge made a fine substitution).

Even if the weather gods weren’t smiling, we had a very fine time. And we’ll go back. We have to: We left a pair of glittery pink slippers in the hotel closet.

Portland is about two hours from Boston. For information, go to www.visitportland.com; www.visitmaine.com.





















































Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com