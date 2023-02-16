These websites make it easier for animal lovers and pet owners to travel

If you hope to vacation with your pet, BondVet offers one-stop answers for all your pet-related travel questions. To help navigate your way through sometimes complicated rules, simply fill out an online inquiry form to connect with a team of dedicated veterinary nurses and travel agents who will explain the requirements needed for your specific destination, both domestically and abroad. This includes such topics as mandatory health certificates, microchip rules, vaccination reports, rabies antibody level tests, and Certificates of Veterinary Inspection. Once your documentation has been confirmed and organized, the team will coordinate an appointment for your pet with one of its US Department of Agriculture-accredited veterinarians who will perform an exam and submit all documentation to the USDA. International health certificates can take up to 72 hours to be endorsed, so plan accordingly. Offices are available for visits in three Boston-area locations: Chestnut Hill, Seaport, and Somerville. bondvet.com/pet-travel

As a pet owner making travel plans, you need to consider what to do about your furry friends. Are you taking them on your trip? Leaving them behind? Either choice leads to more questions that need answers, from how to learn about domestic and international documentation rules to finding professional pet sitters near home. Luckily, these websites offer services that make travel planning easier for pet lovers.

More information about international travel with pets can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Topics covered include what you need to ask your vet regarding vaccinations and tests; the best way to fly with a pet (carriers in a cabin or cargo); how to best address your pet’s comfort in what can be a stressful environment; cruise ship and other travel by sea requirements; and rules for dogs, cats, and other pets leaving from and arriving to the United States. The site also includes links to other helpful information, such as needed crate sizes, preparing your pet for flight, dealing with airlines, and rules for international dog adoptions. www.cdc.gov/importation/traveling-with-pets.html

‘Sadly, I have to leave my pet behind.’

Planning a vacation or business trip and need pet care at home when you’re out of town? Pet Sitters International is an educational organization that provides an extensive online directory of licensed professional pet sitters in your local area, free of charge. Simply enter your ZIP code in the online database to find a range of personalized services near you, such as daily dog walking (including more than once a day); feeding and changing of water bowls; providing exercise and play time; cleaning litterboxes and other pet messes; and administering medications, if needed. Some companies may even provide overnight stays. At-home pet care offers peace of mind for you, and less stress on pets who can stay in a familiar environment. Sitters can also give the home a lived-in look by taking mail inside, alternating blinds and lights, and performing other tasks as requested. The website also offers reasons for using a certified professional pet sitter and tips for interviewing and hiring one. www.petsit.com/locate

‘I don’t have a pet but I love animals.’

If you love animals, and love to travel, consider TrustedHousesitters, a website that offers free homestays around the world in exchange for taking care of someone else’s pet. The catch? You pay an annual fee (from $129) to become a Basic Sitter and — voila! — you are guaranteed a year of unlimited pet sits worldwide. This membership also includes a secure and free background check; two additional levels of membership include such things as free video calls and online chats with vets when pet-sitting; accident and third-party liability protection; cancellation insurance; instant alerts for saved searches; two global airport lounge passes; and more ($169 and $259). Once you’re a member, you can filter your travel choices by destination, dates, pets, and local attractions. Of course, the service also works for pet owners. Verified and reviewed sitters take care of all manner of pets, including dogs, cats, horses, reptiles, fish, livestock, birds, poultry, and other small animals. Pet parents can leave town for business or pleasure knowing that their animals are being taken care of in their own home. Annual pet parent memberships are also available at three levels, and include a range of services including unlimited care from verified sitters; home and contents protection; dedicated member support; free video chats with vets; boosts for your listings in search results; and more ($129/$199/$259). 844-293-6126, www.trustedhousesitters.com

