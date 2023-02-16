A formal center-hall Colonial gets a homey makeover

The builder ensured that the kitchen at the back of the house was light and bright by adding skylights as part of the renovation. Hayward and Schaible focused on fixtures and finishes to warm up the all-white kitchen the clients requested. “We used nickel gap and walnut beams to break up the long stretch of ceiling in this large space with lots of cabinetry,” Hayward says.

How to create a light, airy, and casual feel in a formal center-hall Colonial home for a couple whose tastes run traditional? That was the challenge that mother-daughter interior designers Susan Hayward and Jillian Hayward Schaible faced in refreshing their clients’ longtime Canton home.

Warm white paint — Benjamin Moore Cotton Balls — established a creamy base for oil-rubbed bronze accents and a hammered copper sink. “The bronze hardware has gold undertones that peek through,” Hayward says. A custom walnut top on the dining island lends rich relief from quartzite on the perimeter and prep island.

Widening the opening between the kitchen and breakfast nook let in more light and strengthened the connection between the spaces. “Sunlight streams straight through the kitchen, pulling you back there,” Hayward says of the nook, which the designers wrapped in a textural wallpaper with oversize leaves.

A curved banquette capitalizes on the light and woodsy view. It also circumvented an issue with the furniture layout. “Their table and chairs didn’t fit in the center of the room,” Hayward explains. “Pushing them into a corner with a banquette made it a cozy gathering spot.”

At the front of the house, the design duo turned an office with new, traditional walnut millwork into a retreat with a feminine feel. “We started by shopping for the perfect wallpaper,” Hayward says. “The client immediately fell in love with the old European sensibility of these panels.” From there, the designers added a subdued neutral rug, a velvety blue chair, and a distressed iron chandelier with glass crystals.

“The clients didn’t want the house to seem as though it was just redone,” Schaible says. “Everything looks like it’s always been here, like it belongs.”

