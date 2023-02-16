Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Feb. 17-24

We’re coming down off the high of seeing Rhody’s two-legged puppy-legend Joey in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl — but have just enough time for a breather before we get amped again.

This week is jam-packed, neighbors: festivals (yes, that’s plural), margaritas, live music, baby goat yoga, “The Office” trivia and more. Let’s gooo.

NEWPORT WINTER FEST

The 35th annual Newport Winter Festival runs Feb. 17-26 and honestly there’s so much happening — some 150 events sprinkled around the area over nine days — that if I listed everything, it could take up the rest of this column… I learned that the hard way.

I’ll mention some highlights here. Note that a $10 festival bracelet gets you discounted tickets to many events, so if you plan to hit up a few happenings, you may want to invest.

Kick it off Feb. 17 with Goat Island drinks: Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s) offers specialty drinks around the ice bar from 3-11 p.m.

Belt out “Hotel California” at the Wyndham Newport Hotel Feb. 17 at 8:30 p.m. with an Eagles tribute band. Parrotheads, take note: The Wyndham hosts a Jimmy Buffet tribute band Feb. 18. Prices vary.

Sweet-tooths (teeth?), rejoice: The Chanler opens its Hot Chocolate bar.

See Newport from seagull’s eye-view with a helicopter tour. (Prices vary; $15 off with bracelet.)

See Newport at night with a historic lantern-lit tour. ($20)

Five Alarm warning: the 26th Annual Chili Cook-Off at Newport Harbor Island Resort on Feb. 18. Restaurants and caterers compete to see who has the best chili in Newport.

On Feb. 19, The Newport Marriott hosts a Rainforest Reptile Show where kids can learn about alligators, snakes, turtles, and lizards, according to billing. Also Feb. 19, The Gas Lamp Grille hosts a “Tropical Drink Competition,” which mom and dad might need after meeting all those snakes.

Imbibe at a four-course Beer Dinner at the Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar on Feb. 21, with brews from Tilted Barn Brewery.

Ride a horse ride on the beach with Newport Equestrian Academy. (Prices vary)

… I’ll stop there. For full details on everything mentioned above, see here.

NEWPORT WINE-TER FEST

Technically a part of Winter Fest, this one stands its own: Newport Vineyards hosts their 27th Annual WINEterfest Feb. 17-19. It kicks off with Beer Hall Night Feb. 17 from 5-8 p.m. with Taproot brews, live tunes, tastings, and brewery bites — think harvest mac & cheese, street tacos, apple cider cupcakes — available for purchase. Free. First-come first-serve, open seating. RSVPs appreciated for head count purposes. 909 East Main Road, Middletown. 401-848-5161. Details here.

Then comes the grape-stomping, “outdoor dessert ice bar,” live music, and fare — fish tacos, local cheeses, fried chicken po’ boy, mushroom pasta and more — on Feb. 19. Feb. 18 is sold out, so, wine-lovers, if you plan on going, hop on this like your stomping grapes. $33 general admission. Details here.

PROVIDENCE CHILDREN’S FILM FESTIVAL

Rhody ‘rents, it’s go-time: School Vacation Week. (Breathe. I got you.) Skip the endless TikTok videos: The 14th Annual Providence Children’s Film Fest runs Feb. 17-26, offering culture and world cinema for kiddos. Films include: “How I Learned to Fly,” from Serbian director Radivoje Andrić; the Moroccan-set “Casablanca Beats,” “Be Strong, Be Kind,” an all-ages reel that includes shorts from Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, United States. For the 10+ crew: “Dear Thirteen” explores coming-of-age in the modern world, weaving together stories of 13-year-olds from France, Australia, Mexico, Nepal and the U.S. Full fest Details here.

BRUINS x COMIC CON

The collab we didn’t know we needed: Rhode Island Comic Con x Providence Bruins x “Jurassic Park.” On Feb. 17 and Feb. 19, the Bruins don Jurassic-themed jerseys to face the Thunderbirds at the AMP. Meanwhile, meet characters from movies and TV, enter a costume contest, find photo-ops and more. Tickets from $20, or from $15 in a four-pack. 1 LaSalle Square, Providence. 401-331-6700. Details here.

TEACHER LOLS

It’s school vacation week for teachers, too. The Vets hosts “Bored Teachers,” teacher-comedians who have banded together for a night of laughs. Teachers, grab your co-workers. You need this. Feb. 18, 7 p.m. Tickets from $25. 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

PAW PATROL LIVE

More school vacation week fun: If your kiddo is obsessed with “Paw Patrol,” PPAC shows “Paw Patrol Live: Heroes Unite” Feb. 18 and 19. Tickets from $54. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

MARGARITAVILLE

Sorry, just looking for my lost shaker of salt… Cranston’s Historic Park Theatre looks for the “W﻿icked Best Margarita” on Feb. 18. Guest judges determine the wicked best margarita in Rhody. Participating restaurants include Bodega on Smith, Plant City, Viva Mexico, The Local and Cask ‘N Flagon. Tickets from $25. Noon-2:30 p.m. 848 Park Ave., Cranston. 401-955-7275. Details here.

BABY GOAT YOGA

Tired: goat yoga. Wired: baby goat yoga. On Feb. 18 and 25, Middletown’s Simmons Farm offers yoga with the farm’s newborns “between days old and 8 weeks of age.” [Insert crying emoji face here.] $25. 9 a.m. both days. 1942 West Main Road, Middletown. 401-848-9910. Details here.

RHODES ISLAND

Blues/rock fans, don’t miss Julie Rhodes at PVD’s Askew Feb. 18. The blues-belter told me previously she didn’t discover her talent until a party in Providence. Check out her cover of Etta James’s “I’d Rather Go Blind” for a sense. Chills. $12 advance, $15 door. Doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. 150 Chestnut St., Providence. Details here and here.

SUPER ART SUNDAY

We did Super Bowl Sunday — now it’s time for Super Art Sunday. RISD hosts a free day of hands-on activities for the whole fam 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19. Events include: “Textile Transformation,” “Cut & Create,” “Museum Makers,” and “Rest and Campfire.” 20 North Main St., Providence. Details here.

Among more of RISD’s vacation week events: “Cut, Copy, Paste! A Zine Workshop” for teens Feb. 23, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Free for current high school students. Details here. More events listed here.

COME FROM AWAY

… Or near to see “Come From Away” at PPAC Feb. 21-26. Written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Tony-winner, Christopher Ashley, the musical is based on the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the Newfoundlanders that welcomed them. Tickets from $45. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

THINK YOU KNOW DUNDER MIFFLIN?

Prove it at “The Office” trivia night at PVD’s Reiners Bar and Game Room Feb. 22. Grab your crew for all things Michael, Dwight, Oscar and Creed. First place wins $250 cash; second place $75 cash; third place snags a gift card. Plus a “special gift” for best costume. $5. Must be 21. Doors 7 p.m., game 8 p.m. 11 Dorrance St., Providence. 401-421-0700. Details here.

THINK YOU KNOW ROSS AND RACHEL?

Meanwhile, it’s “Friends” trivia night at La Forge Casino Restaurant in Newport Feb. 23. First place and best dressed team win prizes, according to event billing, plus themed cocktails. I’m loving this sitcom theme, Rhody. Let’s do “Seinfeld” next. $15. 6-9 p.m. 186 Bellevue Ave., Newport. 401-847-0418. Details here.

TEDDY THOMPSON

Born in a London Sufi commune to arguably one of the greatest living guitarists Richard Thompson, and longtime musical partner/ex-wife Linda Thompson, Teddy has guitar strings for veins, music in his blood. Catch the singer/songwriter at LaFarge Arts Center in Newport Feb. 24, presented by Newport Live. Aside from jamming with his parents, Thompson, 46, has worked with Roseanne Cash, Martha and Rufus Wainwright, Allison Moorer, Shelby Lynn, and others. A must-see for Rhody guitar fans. 7:30 p.m. $35. Details here and here.

ONGOING

Catch some cuteness at Roger Williams Park Zoo, with half-off admission now through Feb. 28. Hang out with Paia, the baby tree kangaroo. Discount applied at checkout. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here.

Liberty Farm & Carriage Company, a working farm in Burrillville, offers private horse carriage or sleigh rides. Prices vary for rides from groups of two to 14. 60 Ironmine Road, Burrillville. 401-651-6004. Details and video here.

Just across the border, Fall River is engaged in a full-on month-long Portuguese food fight with New Bedford. Got a favorite pasteis de nata? Learn more here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin.’

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.