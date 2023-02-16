Boston breaks high temperature record with 61 degrees

“New #record high temperature for #Boston , 61 degs, #breaking the previous record of 60, set back in 1910 & 1882,” the weather service tweeted at 10:07 a.m. “With a west wind continuing, expecting temperatures to rise a few more” degrees.

Boston broke a high temperature record Thursday that was initially set on Feb. 16 of 1882 and then matched in 1910, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s unseasonably warm temps came on the heels of a record-breaking warm January.

Between 1896 and 2021, winters in Massachusetts have warmed by 4.5 degrees, according to the Environmental Protection Agency — faster than the national average.

Advertisement

This year was no exception to the trend. December was unusually mild throughout New England, and seven states, including all six in the region, experienced the warmest January on record, federal data show. A brief record-breaking cold spell struck early this month, but as quickly as it arrived, the winter weather slipped away.

Signs of this new normal are already everywhere. Maple sugaring season, which usually begins in late February or early March, is sometimes starting in January, producers say. Ponds have failed to ice over, delaying skating seasons at Walpole Pond and Bartlet Mall Frog Pond.

Ski resorts have been forced to rely more on artificial snow — or even suspend operations for weeks, as was the case for the popular Mad River Glen resort in Waitsfield, Vt., this year. And this month, three ice fishermen died after falling through ice in Vermont — a state where historically ponds have been frozen solid in February.

Providence also set a record Thursday, per the weather service.

“New #record high temperature of 62F occurred in #Providence at 9:22 am,” the statement said. “The previous record was 60F back in 1910. Despite increasing clouds today, temps will continue to rise into the mid 60s.”

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.