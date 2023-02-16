Boston’s Pride parade set to return this summer under new leadership and new name

Pride Month’s signature parade and festival will be held June 10 on Boston Common and at City Hall Plaza, according to Boston Pride For The People, the newly-formed organization.

New England’s largest Pride parade will return in June for the first time since 2019 under the leadership of a new organization after Boston Pride dissolved amid controversy over transgender and racial inclusion.

Other activities are planned for the preceding week and throughout the month, the organization, said in a statement Thursday.

Adrianna Boulin, president of Boston Pride For The People and director of community impact and engagement for Fenway Health, said it is “time for a unified Pride for everyone to enjoy,” according to the statement.

Advertisement

“The pandemic kept us apart for a long time. Now, all of us are eager to reconnect, embrace each other as a community, and most importantly have fun,” Boulin said in the statement.

Boston Pride dissolved in the summer of 2021, about a year after the group faced backlash for its response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

During that time, Pride leadership rejected a statement drafted by its own communications team and instead released a watered-down version without consulting its Black Pride subcommittee members. About 80 percent of Boston Pride’s volunteers quit in protest.

Critics and activists called for a turnover in leadership at Boston Pride, but instead, the group opted to shut down.

The new Boston Pride For The People said its members have worked over the past year to “ensure that input on the Pride events included a broad chorus of voices.”

Jo Trigilio, a board member who was on the communications team at the former Boston Pride and helped assemble the statement on George Floyd that was rejected, said Boston Pride For The People aims to “produce a Pride celebration that centers the rich diversity, culture, and intersectionality of our city’s LGBTQ+ community.”

Advertisement

“To do that, we need to be intentional about ensuring that people who are often marginalized feel welcome and valued,” Trigilio said in the statement.

The group is calling for volunteers and financial support to back the upcoming parade. People interested in getting involved can go to bostonprideforthepeople.org for more information.

Gary Daffin, a board member with Boston Pride For The People, said the group aims to raise about $750,000 in order to minimize the cost of registration for community groups and businesses, particularly LGBTQ+ and Black-owned businesses.

“Our intent this year is to center the people of the community, in the parade and at the festival,” Daffin said in the statement.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she is looking forward to the return of the annual Pride celebration, which has also historically been a boon for local businesses.

“Boston has a long history of advancing LGBTQ+ equality, and I’m so grateful to Boston Pride for the People to keep this legacy going and ensure the success of this year’s events.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.