Fire destroys multi-million dollar home on Nantucket

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated February 16, 2023, 1 hour ago
A Nantucket firefighter battled a fire on a multi-million dollar home on Nantucket early Thursday morning.Nantucket Current

A multi-million dollar home on Nantucket was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning, Fire Chief Michael Cranson said.

Fire crews responded to 12 West York Lane just before 2 a.m. and found the single-family, two-story home completely engulfed in flames, Cranson said in a statement.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene and the blaze was brought under control by about 3:30 p.m., Cranson said.

Meanwhile, Nantucket police alerted neighbors to the fire and checked nearby streets for flying embers, Cranson said.

No injuries were reported and no residents were inside the home at the time of the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nantucket Fire Prevention Bureau, the statement said.

The 2,167-square-foot home was built in 1986 and sold in October for $2,295,000, according to property records.

Cranson said the house is believed to have been under renovation when the fire broke out. Nantucket Assessor Robert Ranney said there were no outstanding building permits associated with the home.

