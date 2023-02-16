Fire destroys multi-million dollar home on Nantucket

Additional firefighters were called to the scene and the blaze was brought under control by about 3:30 p.m., Cranson said.

Fire crews responded to 12 West York Lane just before 2 a.m. and found the single-family, two-story home completely engulfed in flames, Cranson said in a statement.

A multi-million dollar home on Nantucket was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning, Fire Chief Michael Cranson said.

Meanwhile, Nantucket police alerted neighbors to the fire and checked nearby streets for flying embers, Cranson said.

No injuries were reported and no residents were inside the home at the time of the fire, he said.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nantucket Fire Prevention Bureau, the statement said.

The 2,167-square-foot home was built in 1986 and sold in October for $2,295,000, according to property records.

Cranson said the house is believed to have been under renovation when the fire broke out. Nantucket Assessor Robert Ranney said there were no outstanding building permits associated with the home.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.