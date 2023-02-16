fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighters rescue three residents, one hospitalized after three-alarm house blaze in Fitchburg

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated February 16, 2023, 1 hour ago

Three residents were rescued and one was hospitalized after a three-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home Thursday morning in Fitchburg, officials said.

The blaze broke out at around 8 a.m. in the basement of 10 Plymouth St., according to Fitchburg Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Roy. The fire quickly spread to the upper floors of the home, trapping the three residents who were later rescued by firefighters, Roy said.

“One of those individuals was sent to the hospital as a precaution,” he said.

Twelve residents in total were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, officials said. Several animals in the building died in the fire, Roy said.

Advertisement

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Roy said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video