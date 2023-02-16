Firefighters rescue three residents, one hospitalized after three-alarm house blaze in Fitchburg

Three residents were rescued and one was hospitalized after a three-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home Thursday morning in Fitchburg, officials said.

The blaze broke out at around 8 a.m. in the basement of 10 Plymouth St., according to Fitchburg Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Roy. The fire quickly spread to the upper floors of the home, trapping the three residents who were later rescued by firefighters, Roy said.

“One of those individuals was sent to the hospital as a precaution,” he said.