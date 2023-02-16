House fire displaces five residents in Belmont, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a Belmont home Wednesday night, displacing five residents but no injuries were reported, Belmont Fire Chief David DeStefano said in a statement.

Firefighters responded to a home on Belmont Street at 8:43 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the top floor of the three-story house, DeStefano said.

A second alarm was struck, drawing fire crews from Cambridge, Watertown, Waltham and Arlington to assist. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control by about 10 p.m., DeStefano said.