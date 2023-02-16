House fire displaces five residents in Belmont, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a Belmont home Wednesday night, displacing five residents but no injuries were reported, Belmont Fire Chief David DeStefano said in a statement.
Firefighters responded to a home on Belmont Street at 8:43 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the top floor of the three-story house, DeStefano said.
A second alarm was struck, drawing fire crews from Cambridge, Watertown, Waltham and Arlington to assist. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control by about 10 p.m., DeStefano said.
The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by the fire, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Belmont Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office, he said.
