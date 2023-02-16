fb-pixel Skip to main content

House fire displaces five residents in Belmont, no injuries reported

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated February 16, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Flames are visible through the window of a home on Belmont Street that caught fire on Wednesday night, Feb. 15, 2023.Belmont Fire Department)

A fire broke out in a Belmont home Wednesday night, displacing five residents but no injuries were reported, Belmont Fire Chief David DeStefano said in a statement.

Firefighters responded to a home on Belmont Street at 8:43 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the top floor of the three-story house, DeStefano said.

A second alarm was struck, drawing fire crews from Cambridge, Watertown, Waltham and Arlington to assist. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control by about 10 p.m., DeStefano said.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Belmont Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office, he said.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video