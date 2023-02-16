Lynn firefighters battling two-alarm house blaze

The Lynn firefighters union first tweeted about the fire at 12:05 p.m.

Lynn Fire Chief Dan Sullivan told reporters at the scene that the fire started at a three-story residence located at Sachem and Newhall streets.

Sullivan said at the scene that firefighters encountered the blaze in the attic of the property.

Of the building’s 10 residents, Sullivan said, four were believed to be home at the time, and they likely evacuated before emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters worked inside the house for a few minutes, but evacuated when the possibility of the roof collapsing made the scene unsafe. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Sullivan said a call came in from a central alarm, indicating the building’s smoke detectors had gone off.

Advertisement

By 1:05 p.m., crews were tearing off charred pieces of siding from the building’s southern facade. Twenty minutes later, flames shot out from under the front lip of the roof. By 1:30 p.m., the blaze had spread to the northern side of the building.

A man, who declined to give his name, sat crying on a stoop across the street from the blaze. He confirmed that he lived in the house. When asked if he knew what could have sparked the fire, he shook his head.

Neighbors leaned out windows and watched from the street below as the fire spread toward the front of the attic.

“Just getting access to the attic is always difficult,” Sullivan said. “The roofing material will keep the water off what’s burning. So until it burns through, it’s difficult to get water onto the fire.”

Sullivan said firefighters worked inside the house for a few minutes, but evacuated when the possibility of the roof collapsing made the scene unsafe. By 1:40 p.m., burning sections of a caved-in ceiling were visible through the third-floor windows.

Sullivan said all the Lynn companies and one Swampscott company were at the scene - totaling seven firetrucks, three ladders, and a handful of ambulances.

Advertisement

Other residents stood teary-eyed with neighbors, watching the smoke billow as they were sprayed with mist. One man told reporters between frantic phone calls that he lived on the top floor. Down the street, two more residents spoke about what their insurance payout could look like, asking neighbors for advice. By 2:15 p.m., smoke and steam continued to waft from the now-open roof of the house, but the flames had grown smaller.

Travis Andersen and Mike Bailey of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. This breaking news story will be updated.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.