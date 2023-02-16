fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man assaulted in Somerville after asking four teens to return items they shoplifted, police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated February 16, 2023, 30 minutes ago

A customer was assaulted Feb. 7 at a business in Somerville by four teenage boys after he asked them to return the items they shoplifted, police said.

At 10:37 p.m., Somerville police responded to a report of the assault at a business on Pearl Street, according to a crime log.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who stated while inside the store, he observed four juvenile males shoplifting,” the crime log said. “He asked them to put the items back and the juveniles began to assault him multiple times.”

The man declined medical attention when police arrived, officials said.

Advertisement

The juveniles were not apprehended, and police are examining video of the incident, officials said. The incident is still under investigation, police said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video