Man assaulted in Somerville after asking four teens to return items they shoplifted, police say

A customer was assaulted Feb. 7 at a business in Somerville by four teenage boys after he asked them to return the items they shoplifted, police said.

At 10:37 p.m., Somerville police responded to a report of the assault at a business on Pearl Street, according to a crime log.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who stated while inside the store, he observed four juvenile males shoplifting,” the crime log said. “He asked them to put the items back and the juveniles began to assault him multiple times.”